How 5 Broadway Shows Reinstated Their Signature Influence
It’s dark on Broadway on March 12, 2020. curtains down. Ghost lights on. doors closed.
The actors fell apart. A lucky few retreated to holiday homes, lots of freshmen moved back to mom and dad, and many came down in New York, waiting for the pandemic to pass.
But what happened to the show’s other stars – those visual effects that dazzled dazzles?
Here’s how five returning shows are making sure some of their signature spectacles are ready for prime time. Warning: spoilers ahead.
‘the Phantom of the Opera’
Eight times a week, for 32 years, until the pandemic struck, a giant chandelier pummeled the audience and crashed onto the stage as the first act of “The Phantom of the Opera” ended at the Majestic Theater.
The one-ton, 6,000-bead chandelier is not only Broadway’s most famous stage effect, but also its oldest. According to the show’s production supervisor, Seth Sklar-Hein, “superstition won out” once the crew seriously considered replacing it with a more modern model. So the original remains.
How attached is the “Phantom” family to its famous fixture? Let us tell you that one of the names of the chandelier is Ruti II. It is named after Ruth Mitchell, who was an assistant to “Phantom” director Hal Prince. (Ruthie I hangs in London; on the world tour, the chandelier is named “Hall”.)
“It’s become a character in many ways,” Sklar-Hein said. “One of the first times I called [cues for] The show chandelier stalled – she didn’t want to move. And I remember thinking, It’s imperative that it come to life.
After the final matinee last year, the “Phantom” crew lowered the fixture on stage, plugged it in to recharge, and then hoisted it halfway between the floor and ceiling, thinking they’d be back in a few weeks. .
And that’s where Chandelier spent the next year plus, waiting for a cue that never came.
Earlier this summer, the crew returned to check on Ruthie II and give her a tune. He got fresh cables, a welding inspection and a motor upgrade.
The first time the crew hoisted him, they proceeded slowly, seeking reassurance that he was ready to take off. She was, and now they look forward to the show’s first post-shutdown performance on October 22.
“On the first night,” Sklar-Hein said, “I think it would get more accolades than anything else.”
‘Tina – The Tina Turner Musical’
At first, it felt okay to hang “Tina”‘s costume. They were all over the Lunt-Fontaine Theatre’s dressing room, sweaty from that final performance, but it wouldn’t be long until they were in use again.
As the weeks turned into months, the musical crew reconsidered. Those dressing rooms were uncooled, and clothes could be damaged by dry rot, or mildew. So in the summer of 2020, the Wardrobe team assembled period outfits and moved them to air-conditioned fans and a nearby quick-change room.
Of particular concern: the show’s signature “Proud Mary” dress, a short, sleeveless, bugle-beaded gold number with fringe and sequins, designed by the actress who played Turner (who, before the pandemic, featured Adrienne in most performances). Warren Thi) during an emotionally raw sequence at the end of Act One.
The dress, one of the 18 characters that hangs for more than 160 minutes, is too heavy to hang—it can stretch or tangle—so wardrobe supervisor, Linda Lee, wrapped it in a soft gold towel (“I’m a little crazy. am”) and put it in a basket.
“Beaded gowns and dresses are very delicate, and she doesn’t wear this dress delicately,” said Lee, who has worked in the costume department on Broadway for 40 years. “She’s so shy. That dress beats.”
After rehearsals resumed this summer, Lee and his team returned to retrieve the costumes and send them out for dry cleaning (to Ernest Winzer Cleaners, whose theater expertise won it an honorary Tony Award in 2018). .
And then the resumption began, as the show is set to resume on October 8. Lee put the dress on a mannequin and agreed to repair the neckline, where some pearls were missing. Later his team will work on the rest of the dress. “The only thing that needs to happen is some repair work to get it right,” Lee said, “which is what we want.”
‘Headstown’
The first song in “Hadstown” is called “Road to Hell,” so it stands to reason that the central element of the set is just that: a route to the underworld.
The show is a retelling of the Orpheus and Eurydice myth, which divides its time between the world above and the world below. How to get from one to the other on the Broadway stage? An elevator, of course.
Actually, it’s called a lift, and it’s a large part of the stage floor, controlled by a push chain and 15 horsepower motor, that can move actors or objects eight feet below the stage floor and two feet above it. Is. The platform descends through a cylinder at varying speeds – it descends at a maximum speed of about 12 inches per second during the show – and at the bottom is a door through which actors can enter or exit .
When Broadway closed, the “Hadstown” crew left the elevator level with the floor, so that anyone walking into the theater in the dark would not fall through the hole. Four chains sat under deck for about a year and a half.
Assistant carpenter, Spencer Green, said, “There was no extensive discussion about what we should do to preserve it, because we all really believed that Broadway would not be down for so long.”
When the crew finally returned this summer, they were unsure what they would find. He explained cleaning the chains, re-oiling the machinery and then testing, testing, testing. They were driving the lift without anyone. It seemed fine. Then the head carpenter rode on it. still fine. some more people. And, after a string of safety tests, the actors were allowed on board.
“Hadstown” resumed performances on September 2. On that first show, audiences rejoiced when, in her first acting debut, Hades takes Persephone on her annual trip to hell. As the pair disappeared from under the stage, the crowd erupted with joy.
‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’
Harry Potter is a wizard who lives in a world of magic and magic, so, apparently, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is full of magic. Some illusions are familiar to Potterheads — the show opens with the sorting hat assigned to wizard students in the homes of Hogwarts, while others are new to the plot of “Cursed Children” and we’re not going to tell you about them. Because we’re keeping secrets.
Jamie Harrison, the production’s chief illusionist, stated that some equipment – especially anything that fires or generates fire – must be replaced due to potential degradation before the show, consolidated from two parts into one, returns on November 12. Is.
But he isn’t particularly concerned about the technology. Instead, he said, he is most concerned about the human challenges: retraining actors emerging from a long and decidedly non-magical stretch.
“It takes hundreds of hours of rehearsal to get some of the effects on the show up to the standard of performance, and it takes a lot of discipline for the cast to stay in character and do very difficult or fanciful things with their bodies or their hands,” Harrison said. “So the biggest part of putting the illusion back to life is the rehearsals of the cast.”
Of course, they are mostly trained as actors, not magicians. “It can be really tough when they first come in,” Harrison said. “You can see the terror on their faces.”
And is magic a skill you don’t forget?
“I think it would be like getting back on a bicycle,” Harrison said. “But some of these sequences in ‘Cursed Child’ are technically too complicated for the cast, and they need to get to the point where they can do it without running through gray matter. We have to start all over again. But I believe we have enough time to bring it back to our high standards.
‘Moulin Rouge! musical’
Derek MacLaine is a big-time set designer who works regularly on Broadway and has designed sets for the Oscars six times. He’s also a New Yorker, and it’s a rat he sees often, whatever he calls it.
So after more than a year away from the Hirschfeld Theater, where “Moulin Rouge!” Was and would be playing, MacLaine had a gnawing (sorry) fear: “I imagined maybe the rats ate parts of the set.”
Happily, it was not so; When MacLaine finally made it back to check on his handiwork, confetti was still on the floor from the final performance 18 months earlier, and the set looked fine.
“Moulin Rouge!” The stage is exceedingly red, most of the action takes place in a heart-shaped frame, and there are eye-catching signs in the 19th-century French cabaret in which it is set: a windmill, an elephant and, hovering above, a The 22-foot-wide, two-layered neon sign spelling out the show’s title.
Signs are displayed at various heights throughout the show, prompting a gesture from the show’s handsome protagonist, Christian, as the action begins.
“It’s fashioned after the original club font from the 1890s, and it’s a font that you see in a lot of Toulouse-Lautrec posters,” MacLaine said. “There’s something fun and dramatic about this neon sign that acts like a show curtain, and it kind of exemplifies, in a ridiculous way, the chandelier getting up on the mat to start a show.”
When the stage crew returned to the theater this summer, neon wasn’t working at first. “Something happens when it’s not electrified for a while,” McLane said. “But they dropped it, and after an hour or two it was alive again.” The rest of the machinery, including the flying motors in large pieces of the scene, was also checked.
“Moulin Rouge!” The show is scheduled to resume on September 24. “There’s a bit of dusting and vacuuming to be done, but the scenes are basically drawn to the cast,” MacLaine said. “We’ve all waited for this for a long time.”
#Broadway #Shows #Reinstated #Signature #Influence
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.