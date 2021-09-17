How 5 Broadway Shows Reinstated Their Signature Influence

‘the Phantom of the Opera’

Eight times a week, for 32 years, until the pandemic struck, a giant chandelier pummeled the audience and crashed onto the stage as the first act of “The Phantom of the Opera” ended at the Majestic Theater.

The one-ton, 6,000-bead chandelier is not only Broadway’s most famous stage effect, but also its oldest. According to the show’s production supervisor, Seth Sklar-Hein, “superstition won out” once the crew seriously considered replacing it with a more modern model. So the original remains.

How attached is the “Phantom” family to its famous fixture? Let us tell you that one of the names of the chandelier is Ruti II. It is named after Ruth Mitchell, who was an assistant to “Phantom” director Hal Prince. (Ruthie I hangs in London; on the world tour, the chandelier is named “Hall”.)

“It’s become a character in many ways,” Sklar-Hein said. “One of the first times I called [cues for] The show chandelier stalled – she didn’t want to move. And I remember thinking, It’s imperative that it come to life.

After the final matinee last year, the “Phantom” crew lowered the fixture on stage, plugged it in to recharge, and then hoisted it halfway between the floor and ceiling, thinking they’d be back in a few weeks. .