In Virginia, members of a bilateral panel were tasked with drawing up a new map of the state’s congressional districts. But politics got in the way. Shortly after the shouts, accusations and tears, they lost.

In Ohio, the Republicans who control the legislature ignored the state redistribution commission and chose to draw a very vivid map of themselves. Democrats in New York are expected to take a similar approach next year.

And in Arizona and Michigan, independent map makers have been besieged by shady pressure campaigns as spontaneous, grassroots political organizations.

Partisan jerrymandering is as old as republicanism, but good-natured government experts believe they have reached a settlement with the help of an independent commission, advisory group, and outside panel. Under the pressure of winning the election, removing the map from the hands of lawmakers would make American democracy more fair.