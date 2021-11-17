How a Cure for Gerrymandering Left U.S. Politics Ailing in New Ways
In Virginia, members of a bilateral panel were tasked with drawing up a new map of the state’s congressional districts. But politics got in the way. Shortly after the shouts, accusations and tears, they lost.
In Ohio, the Republicans who control the legislature ignored the state redistribution commission and chose to draw a very vivid map of themselves. Democrats in New York are expected to take a similar approach next year.
And in Arizona and Michigan, independent map makers have been besieged by shady pressure campaigns as spontaneous, grassroots political organizations.
Partisan jerrymandering is as old as republicanism, but good-natured government experts believe they have reached a settlement with the help of an independent commission, advisory group, and outside panel. Under the pressure of winning the election, removing the map from the hands of lawmakers would make American democracy more fair.
But as the redistribution process plunges into a trench war this decade, both Republicans and Democrats alike Throw grenades at independent experts caught in the middle.
State-to-state, the parties have largely abandoned their commitment to representative maps. Each side identified huge claims: redistribution alone would determine which party would control the Congress for the next decade.
In some states, inferior commissions fall victim to political divisions, leading to court proceedings. Among others, the powers of the panel have been eroded by state legislators, who have either forced the commissioners to create new maps or have chosen to create their own maps.
New York Democratic state legislators, who can override the state’s independent redistribution commission by a majority vote, have ignored a draft proposal the commission made public in September. In Wisconsin, where a court battle is raging between Republicans who control the legislature and Democrat Gov. Tony Evers over redistribution, State Assembly Speaker Robin Voss fired the governor’s People’s Maps Commission.
“There is no such thing as an impartial commission,” Republican Mr. Voss said at a hearing last month. All the commissioners are biased, he said. “If they vote, they vote for one of the two parties.”
For decades, well-meaning people have seen independent commissions as an important way to eliminate gamemanship that annoys many voters and distorts American politics: power protection, devaluation, polarization, and turmoil that drive all of this.
As an expected solution, the independent panel was never completely aloof from politics. The changes were often backed by Democrats, who seemed to be biased against the Republican majority in the State House and the maps drawn by the GOP.
But in the current environment, the solution is often lacking.
Some independent commissions have had success: Colorado recently passed a map that redistribution experts looked at with equal hands, and drafts outside of Arizona were also given high marks for fairness. Even in states like Virginia where the process is tough, non-partisan groups working to end gerimandering say the commission has improved.
“If politicians are allowed to draw biased maps, they will,” said Aly Marcela, a research analyst at RepresentUS, a non-partisan group focusing on redistribution and electoral manipulation.
In the 2010s, democratic groups in states where the party was confined to minorities tried to set up an outside redistribution agency to snatch some power from the Republicans, with some success.
After Michigan voters formed the commission by ballot in 2018, the state Republican Party claimed to stop its creation. The party was defeated.
Last week, Utah Republicans adopted their own maps, ignoring redistribution commission proposals approved by voters in 2018. On Monday, the Washington State Redistribution Commission missed its deadline to complete the maps, sending the drawing rights to the state Supreme Court.
And in Iowa, where non-partisan career staff members in the legislature have been mapping since 1980, Republican state lawmakers rejected the first proposal of the year, which would have given Democrats a two-seat advantage in the state’s four congressional seats. In 2020, former President Donald J. The second map proposed by Trump’s staff, which covers all four districts, was later approved by lawmakers.
When the Michigan Commission began its work this year, a new group called Fair Maps emerged, with several former Republican officials on their payroll. The state GOP and Fair Maps held training sessions where they asked friends to lobby for custom maps.
During a virtual training session in October, Meghan Reckling, an official with Fair Maps in Michigan, who is also a Republican county chairwoman, instructed attendees to go for the “Maple Map” (all Michigan Commission maps are named after trees) because it was best for the party.
“We can recruit candidates well, raise money, give our message to the residents of those districts, and hopefully there is a way to go from there to the majority congressional delegation with maple maps,” she said during the training, according to reviewed audio. By the New York Times.
Democratic officials provided similar training. An email from the Washington County Democratic Party called on supporters to fill out an online comment section in support of the “cherry map.”
Officials from the Democratic and Republican state parties have argued that they are helping ordinary citizens in the process.
Michigan President Lavora Barnes said, “All of our comments, in contrast to ‘Let’s make the maps fair,’ are moving in the direction of ‘Let’s draw a map in a way that we can all elect Democrats.’ Democratic Party.
Michigan Republican Party spokesman Gustavo Portella emphasized that Fair Maps was not part of the party.
In Arizona, where voters approved an amendment to create an independent redistribution commission in 2000, the public comment process this year was filled with almost identical comments pushing biased statements from both sides, according to a report by the Center for Public Integrity. And it started before the line was drawn.
Several comments can be found on a telegram account belonging to a conservative group called the Arizona Red Roots, as well as on a Facebook post by a local Republican women’s club identified in a report by the Center for Public Integrity.
Erica Shupak Newberg, independent chair of the Arizona Commission, said the campaigns were easily recognizable – and welcome.
She said, “If any organization is able to bring together an enthusiastic group, I want to know who they are. “I want to know the numbers because it’s a community of interest.”
Understand how US redistribution works
What is redistribution? It is a redrawing of the boundaries between the Congress and the state assembly districts. This happens every 10 years after the census, to reflect population changes.
Some redistribution commissions have tried to protect themselves from lobbying and influence campaigns. In Colorado, the secretary of state’s office accused three men affiliated with the state’s Republican Party of trying to redistribute without properly registering as lobbyists.
Democratic Commissioner Simon Tafoya said, “There was definitely a battle for the influence of the 12 commissioners.
But as in Arizona, members of the commission in Colorado said it was easier to find the influence of any party, and the presence of unrelated members on a non-partisan commission helped to reduce any attempt by partisan members to coordinate. External campaign.
“You can’t get politics out of redistribution,” said Bill Leone, a Republican member of the Colorado Commission. “There is no way to redistribute without a zero-sum game.”
Probably a factor as to why they’re doing so poorly. The state’s 16-member commission was divided into eight legislators and eight citizens, with Democrats and Republicans having equal representation and not independents.
Since its inception, the Commission has deadlocked 8 to 8 votes per vote, from procedural rules to design of possible maps. At one point, three Democrats walked out of the meeting to avoid a quorum.
“Virginia is a bipartisan commission, but with partisans elected by the political leadership of the two houses of the General Assembly – so it is not only biased, it is biased,” said Marcus Simon, a Democratic state legislator who sat on the commission. “So you get the most loyal partisans offered by the other party and you are sending them into duel as opposed to compromise.”
When Mr. Simon accused former Republican Rep. Tom Davis of aiding and abetting the proposed map from the National Republican Redistricting Trust, the commission went even further. Republicans on the commission had accepted Mr Davis’ map, which they wanted to consider, prompting Mr Simon to accuse him of being a “milkmaid”.
Mr Davis said in an interview that he had drawn the map himself but that the Republican group had helped him present it because, he said, he was “a little technophob”.
The commission’s work ended in difficulty and the process went to the Virginia Supreme Court. Last week, both parties in Virginia nominated candidates to help the court draw maps.
Republican nominees include: Adam Kincaid, executive director of the National Republican Redistricting Trust. The court rejected his nomination.
