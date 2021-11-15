How a Dispute Over Groceries Led to Artillery Strikes in Ukraine
HRANITNE, Ukraine – Russian-backed separatists fired artillery shells at a small village in the deep plains of eastern Ukraine, cut down tree branches, dug up pits, blew up six houses and killed a Ukrainian soldier.
This was a normal response to the slightest provocation – Disputes between separatists and Ukrainian government forces over purchasing groceries for a hundred or more people living in the buffer zone. But in the hair-trigger situation of the Ukraine war, minor parts could escalate into full combat.
Sitting down in a bunker, the Ukrainian commander, Major Alexander Sak, requested a counter-strike from the state-of-the-art new weapons in the Ukrainian arsenal, the Turkish-made Bayarktar TB2 armed drone.
Deployed for the first time in the Ukraine war and provided by a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the drone struck a howitzer operated by separatists. Things escalated quickly.
Across the border, Russia scrambled jets. The next day, Russian tanks mounted on trains crashed into the Ukrainian border. Diplomacy in Berlin, Moscow and Washington went to high levels.
The trivial nature of the ceasefire, which existed on the 279-mile lead in the Ukraine war, was underlined by the sudden increase last month. This triggered a new round of ominous gestures from Moscow, and President Vladimir V. It highlighted Putin’s willingness to take advantage of the humanitarian crisis, known as a mixture of hybrid conflict, military and other means of disruption. Polish-Belarusian border.
The drone strike in Hranitne raised fears in Western capitals that Russia would use the war to launch a new intervention in Ukraine, possibly bringing the United States and Europe into a new phase of conflict.
“Our concern is that Russia could make a serious mistake by trying to recapture Ukraine’s sovereign territory by deploying troops on the border in 2014 and falsely claiming that it was provoked,” said Foreign Secretary Antony. J. Blinken told reporters in Washington last week.
The battle also came at an increasingly volatile moment of conflict. This fall, professional Satellite photo And videos posted on social media show Russian armored vehicles piled up near the Ukrainian border; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky has created an estimated 100,000 troops. And Russian rhetoric about Ukraine has hardened.
Amid rising tensions, drone strikes in particular have become a flashpoint for the Kremlin. Fearing that Ukraine would have this highly effective new military capability, Russia called the strike a “volatile act” in violation of the 2015 ceasefire agreement.
Mr Putin has twice in the past week referred to drone strikes as a Ukrainian increase, backing a possible Russian response. He raised the issue in a phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Asked on Saturday about Washington’s accusations that Russia was deploying troops on the Ukraine-Ukraine border, Mr Putin responded by criticizing it for supporting drone strikes as well as conducting naval exercises in the Black Sea, which he described as a “serious challenge to Russia.”
“It simply came to our notice then. “Well, let them know we’re not relaxing.”
Mr Putin has made it clear that he considers Ukraine inseparable from Russia. In July, he published an article outlining that theory, describing Russia and Ukraine as “essentially” a country divided by post-Soviet Western intervention, a clear justification for Russian-Ukrainian integration. Russia has already annexed the Crimean peninsula of Ukraine.
“We will not allow our historic territory and those close to us to be used against Russia,” he wrote.
Relations between the West and Russia have been strained by hacking, electoral interference, energy politics and the recent migration crisis on the Belarus-Poland border. But there is nowhere more tense than in the conflict zone, which runs through villages and farmlands, where the opposing troops – with the support of the United States on one side and Russia on the other.
Russia intervened militarily in Ukraine in 2014 after street protesters ousted a pro-Russian Ukrainian president. Moscow sent soldiers wearing ski masks and unmarked uniforms to the Crimean peninsula, and rebelled in two eastern separatist enclaves, Donetsk and Luhansk Republic. .
The front line of the war is sometimes called the New Berlin Wall, the dividing line in today’s geopolitics. This is a fantastic area of half abandoned cities, farms and forests.
It’s also a Tinderbox that only needs one match to create a new feud. In late October, the buffer zone near Hranitne provided one.
In most places on the front side, a few hundred yards separate the two trench lines. But in some areas, including Hranitne, the distance is up to a few miles, and people live between two armies, in what is known as the “gray zone” in Ukraine. Residents must cross the Ukrainian trench line to make purchases and send their children to school, protected by an uneasy war. Residents are aware of the danger, but they are too poor to move.
“It’s scary,” said Oleksandr Petukhov, a retiree who recently cleared the last outpost with a bag of cheese and eggs. “It’s a ridiculous situation.”
In Hranitne, the entry point for shopping along the Ukrainian side is a footbridge over the Kalmyus River, a slow-moving stream of green water of ink. Ukrainian soldiers peek out of the sandbags above the parapets as buyers cross the bridge.
The trouble began about a month ago when separatists closed a checkpoint on their side – where locals also travel for shopping – for obscure reasons, possibly as a coronavirus precaution.
In response, 25 Oct. Rosie, Volodymyr Vesolkin, the administrator of Hranitne, the same position as the mayor, led a detachment of about a dozen soldiers across the footbridge. On the same day, troops laid concrete blocks for a new bridge about 700 yards away that would be accessible to vehicles.
Its purpose, Mr Vesyolkin said, was humanitarian: to guarantee locals access to winter heating and coal distribution.
“How can it violate anything?” Mr. Vesyolkin said in an interview. “This is our village. These are our people. They walk many miles to get groceries. ”
The separatists interpreted it differently – grabbing land – and soon their artillery filled the air.
Even Ukrainian military officials acknowledged that misunderstandings were possible. “They thought we would send heavy weapons across the new bridge,” Major Suck said.
Overnight and the next morning, a separatist unit with 122-millimeter artillery fired on Ukrainian troops, known as a shoot-and-scoot tactic aimed at repelling the enemy.
In total, separatists fired about 120 rounds at the unfinished new bridge, but missed each shot. Instead it crashed into nearby houses, knocking one down so hard that it looked like it was protruding from the inside, with a pile of cinder blocks on the road.
Major Sack said he requested the drone strike because it was the only weapon that could hit enemy artillery and because civilians were in danger, but no one was hit.
“Only modern weapons allow us to stop Russia’s aggression,” he said in an interview.
Most military analysts say the outbreak in Ukraine is more of a strategic saber-rattling. But they are already sparked in a dangerous world, and the West is on high alert this week as Russia takes on the role of escalating conflict over Ukraine.
When the battle of Hranitne subsided, the villagers emerged with at least one small victory: they finally got their groceries.
Two days after the drone strike, separatists opened their outpost, allowing the Red Cross to deliver 50-pound boxes of food to each home. The box contained boxes of rice, sugar, sunflower oil, macaroni, flour and meat and fish.
Tatiana Yefesco, an elementary school teacher, said she appreciated the delivery. But it was rarely a long-term solution.
“Any small outburst can turn into a big war,” she said. “Everyone asks, ‘Why did this happen? Who needs it? ‘ I do not know But history shows that every great war begins with a small thing.
Maria Varenikova contributed to the report from Hranit, Ukraine.
#Dispute #Groceries #Led #Artillery #Strikes #Ukraine
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.