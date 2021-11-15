How a Dispute Over Groceries Led to Artillery Strikes in Ukraine

HRANITNE, Ukraine – Russian-backed separatists fired artillery shells at a small village in the deep plains of eastern Ukraine, cut down tree branches, dug up pits, blew up six houses and killed a Ukrainian soldier.

This was a normal response to the slightest provocation – Disputes between separatists and Ukrainian government forces over purchasing groceries for a hundred or more people living in the buffer zone. But in the hair-trigger situation of the Ukraine war, minor parts could escalate into full combat.

Sitting down in a bunker, the Ukrainian commander, Major Alexander Sak, requested a counter-strike from the state-of-the-art new weapons in the Ukrainian arsenal, the Turkish-made Bayarktar TB2 armed drone.

Deployed for the first time in the Ukraine war and provided by a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the drone struck a howitzer operated by separatists. Things escalated quickly.