How a Former Drug Dealer Charts a Path For New York’s Renewal

When John Gargano labored as a waiter at Union Sq. Cafe in his early 30s, he served households throwing commencement events for college students at New York College. He figured he would by no means be one in all them.

As a substitute, Mr. Gargano carved out a facet hustle as a drug seller. It became a full-time racket that landed him in jail with a 30-year sentence.

On Thursday, after a outstanding reversal in circumstances, Mr. Gargano, 52, graduated from the college’s Faculty of Skilled Research and served as a keynote speaker on the digital ceremony. Subsequent month, he’ll begin a new job as normal supervisor of Craft, the flagship restaurant of Crafted Hospitality owned by the chef and tv character Tom Colicchio.

However Mr. Gargano’s comeback story — from jail to early freedom by way of clemency, from neighborhood faculty to N.Y.U., from part-time server to restaurant supervisor — was virtually derailed by the pandemic.