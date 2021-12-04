How a Lab in Nebraska Is Tracking the Spread of Omicron
OMAHA – Researchers in Nebraska have recently created six specimens of the Omicron type, which have been found anywhere in the United States. They didn’t know it yet.
In a cupboard-sized room with no chairs and no windows, the scientists extracted genetic information from 64 new coronavirus samples, as they do every day, to determine if any of these patients might have a worrying new strain. A few hours later, Dr. Bahaa Abdul Hameed opened the email and saw the results.
Assistant Director of the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, Dr. Abdelhamid said, “I was looking forward to this batch. “Once I downloaded the results as an Excel sheet, I immediately checked 64 samples, and of course, six of them were omicrons.” Nebraska authorities announced six cases Friday, the first in the state.
Around the world, scientists are scrambling to understand how widespread Omicron is and how serious a threat it can pose. As a result, Dr. Laboratories like Abdelhamid are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus.
Underlining growing concerns about Omicron, scientists in South Africa said on Friday that the strain was found to be spreading twice as fast as the Delta, the most contagious version of the virus so far. It is not yet clear whether Omicron can protect against current vaccines.
In the United States, this type of discovery began last week when South African researchers announced alarming mutations in omicron. The search has intensified in recent days, with at least 10 states identifying cases. Researchers are searching for any signs of this type through sewage samples. Contact tracers are stepping up efforts wherever cases have surfaced.
And in sequencing labs like Nebraska, in a state where case rates are already high and hospitals are already tense, scientists have stepped up their testing of international travel samples to see if Omicron has arrived.
Local health officials in rural southeastern Nebraska said Drs. One of the cases where Abdelhamid was found had recently moved to Nigeria, and after returning to Nebraska, five others in the same household are believed to have contracted the virus. No patient showed severe symptoms; Only one was vaccinated.
Peter Ewen, director of the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, said Thursday before finding out the local cases, “the concern is what might appear if they start coming here.” “Are we going to see the same wave? Or where does it fall and where does it fall? “
As word spread on Thanksgiving about the discovery of Omicron in Africa, scientists in the United States turned to their holiday weekend and began looking for clues as to whether it was even here. They looked back at the old virus samples to see if the omikron was spreading quietly. They looked closely at recent positive tests. They began to study the mutations of Omicron so that they could manually search into the genetic code if they did not have indexing software.
Experts say that knowing where and how largely Omicron is transmitted is the best way to understand and respond to its danger level. Scientists have expressed concern about the mutations in omikrons and what effect they may have on immunity, disease severity, and ability to prevent pre-existing immunity.
There are limited real-world data so far to confirm that concern, but it is becoming increasingly clear that Omicron is already in the United States. On Wednesday, scientists in California announced a case. This was followed by an announcement about a person who had tested positive after attending an anime convention in New York in Minnesota on Thursday. Within hours, five cases were found in New York, one in Colorado and another in Hawaii.
On Friday, more cases were reported, including one in Pennsylvania, another in Missouri, another in Utah, and three in Maryland. Many, but not all, cases were related to travel.
All the urgency of the work in the Omaha Lab behind closed doors in the research building of the University of Nebraska Medical Center. On a daily basis, researchers extract RNA from 64 nasal swabs sent across the state, and the material is driven by two machines that, after about 18 hours, create a genetic sequence for each infection.
They focus on high-risk cases: those involving large-scale outbreaks or children or international migrants. The results, which are uploaded to the global database, show what types are in the state and whether individual cases are linked to each other. When a New York Times reporter and photographer visited the lab on Thursday, scientists had just completed a sort of sample that included six omicon cases but had not yet examined the results.
“If we have a group of 10, 15, 20 people – one of them is detected by Omicron. Others, do they have Omicron or not? If they have Omicron, how related are those Omicron viruses to each other? Are they the same? “Dr. Abdulhamid said, explaining some of the questions he would try to answer when the variants unfolded in his laboratory.” Are they a clone, a cluster? Or more than one cluster? “
That level of detail, which was largely unavailable before the outbreak of the epidemic, may inform the response of public health officials.
“It’s amazing that we were able to do that because you just wanted to ask questions.” Lindsay Hughes said, Douglas County, Neb. Director of Health in, including Omaha. She adds, “It helps us to be more targeted in the recommendations we make and in our efforts to reduce them.”
Earlier this year, U.S. researchers were publishing a series of thousands of virus samples per week, leaving the United States far behind in its ability to recognize and respond to other countries. Since then, the capacity for sequestration has increased significantly, with about 80,000 virus samples per week and 14 percent of all positive PCR tests.
Over the past few months, researchers in almost every sample have shown an over-infected delta type, which increases the number of hairs in the south in summer and continues to grow in most parts of the Midwest and Northeast.
“It was kind of boring, to be honest, because it was 100 percent delta,” said Richard Mitchellmore, a researcher at the University of California, Davis, who examines the lineage of coronavirus specimens in his area.
In recent days, as word of Omicron has spread, Dr. Mitchellmore said his lab resumed a program to obtain and test samples of underserved populations. Although it is too early to know how dangerous Omicron is, Drs. There is no doubt that it will soon begin in Mitchellmore’s laboratory.
Dr. “It’s a matter of when it happened,” Mitchellmore said. “My prediction, we’ll probably see it by Christmas.”
The introduction of Omicron comes at an uncertain moment in the country’s virus war. Although the incidence of infection and hospitalization is very low nationally before the vaccine became available, some states in the Upper Midwest and Northeast have crossed the delta type and are suffering the worst epidemic conditions.
Federal medical teams have been sent to hospitals in Minnesota and Michigan to increase staffing. Case rates in Vermont and New Hampshire have risen to record levels. And in Nebraska, hospital officials are holding news conferences this week to warn of limited capacity and requests for vaccinations.
“This is critical: our hospitals, at this stage, do not have the resources for beds,” said Dr. Hughes, the county health director.
It’s been almost two years since the virus first appeared in the United States – with foreign travelers isolated on the same Omaha campus where six Omicron cases were found this week. Unlike at the time, Omicron has so far failed to impose lockdowns or impose widespread restrictions on daily life. Instead, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts said in a statement after the state’s new cases were announced Friday that “the coronavirus will be with us forever.”
Republican Mr. Ricketts said in a statement: “Nebraska has the lowest coronavirus mortality rate and has protected our hospital capacity without lockdown, without a mask and without a vaccine order.”
He promised that these policies would continue.
Noah Wayland And Unprecedented Contributed to the report.
#Lab #Nebraska #Tracking #Spread #Omicron
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.