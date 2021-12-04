How a Lab in Nebraska Is Tracking the Spread of Omicron

As word spread on Thanksgiving about the discovery of Omicron in Africa, scientists in the United States turned to their holiday weekend and began looking for clues as to whether it was even here. They looked back at the old virus samples to see if the omikron was spreading quietly. They looked closely at recent positive tests. They began to study the mutations of Omicron so that they could manually search into the genetic code if they did not have indexing software.

Experts say that knowing where and how largely Omicron is transmitted is the best way to understand and respond to its danger level. Scientists have expressed concern about the mutations in omikrons and what effect they may have on immunity, disease severity, and ability to prevent pre-existing immunity.

There are limited real-world data so far to confirm that concern, but it is becoming increasingly clear that Omicron is already in the United States. On Wednesday, scientists in California announced a case. This was followed by an announcement about a person who had tested positive after attending an anime convention in New York in Minnesota on Thursday. Within hours, five cases were found in New York, one in Colorado and another in Hawaii.

On Friday, more cases were reported, including one in Pennsylvania, another in Missouri, another in Utah, and three in Maryland. Many, but not all, cases were related to travel.

All the urgency of the work in the Omaha Lab behind closed doors in the research building of the University of Nebraska Medical Center. On a daily basis, researchers extract RNA from 64 nasal swabs sent across the state, and the material is driven by two machines that, after about 18 hours, create a genetic sequence for each infection.

They focus on high-risk cases: those involving large-scale outbreaks or children or international migrants. The results, which are uploaded to the global database, show what types are in the state and whether individual cases are linked to each other. When a New York Times reporter and photographer visited the lab on Thursday, scientists had just completed a sort of sample that included six omicon cases but had not yet examined the results.