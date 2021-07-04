How a Professional Rugby Player Spends Sundays

WARM UP At 1:30 p.m., we are all in the field. I do stretches, sprints and pass the ball. Then the warm-ups of the teams begin. The opposing team does the same. Rugby is a small community. There are only 12 teams in our professional league, so I have friends on each team. Fans will filter. They started to come back at the end of April. Everything is outside so no one wears masks. It’s great that they encourage us. Before the start of the match, we meet in the locker room. There is no pompous speech from the coach, but there is one from the captain. We do a team cheer. Then I take 30 seconds to calm down.

TO PLAY We are playing 2. The game is two 40-minute halves, with a 10-minute break. There are only 15 of us playing at the same time. We sing the national anthem, and then we start. I usually remember the kickoff; the rest are living snapshots of things that have gone well or very badly that stick to my mind, linked by a blur. At 4 o’clock, we shake hands with the other team. We applaud the fans for coming. We wouldn’t be a team without the people who came to see us play.

KING OF THE HILL We enter the locker room around 4:20 am and debrief with the coach who, depending on the progress of the match, will have a different intonation. Then the players say their part. If we win, we sing a bastard version of “New York, New York”. It’s about three verses but it’s good for screaming.