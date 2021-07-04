How a Professional Rugby Player Spends Sundays
During the week, Nate Brakeley works as a data analyst. But on the weekends, he competes with Rugby United New York, the city’s first professional major-league rugby franchise, which is now in its fourth season.
During the pandemic, the league centralized operations, which covered all five boroughs, in Jersey City. Mr Brakeley, 31, and his fiancee, Emily Muhl, 39, followed, moving from the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan to a second story across the river.
“Normally guys are all over town on public transport to train,” said Brakeley. “We moved our operations here because we could get away from the general population more effectively. For the most part, the movement worked. Training resumed in January and in March the team played their first game of the season, which ends this month.
BAGEL BREAKFAST I get up at 8 a.m., which is late because I get up at 6 a.m. on weekdays. Whoever stands first makes coffee, usually Emily. I get out of bed and grab an egg, sausage, and cheese on a bagel from International Bagel and Cafe, which is around the corner. Emily does intermittent fasting so she doesn’t have breakfast. I’ll eat while watching a rugby match, usually it’s in the UK. I like to watch other teams to see how they play and learn their strategies. Emily could go to a spin class.
BODY I stretch for the next 20-30 minutes using 20 different torture and stretching devices I collected: foam rollers, lacrosse balls, impact guns, and bands.
BRAIN I will read or play chess on the computer. I like science fiction. It’s a fun mix of speculative escape and interesting commentary on today’s society. I am reading “A Desolation Called Peace” by Arkady Martine.
GYM DAY If I don’t have a game, I go to the gym for two hours and cycle or rower. Then I will do squats with weights on the back. On good days, I can lift 400 pounds. This is followed by exercises for the legs. Emily does all of this with me. She lifts weights and uses the machines. That’s why we started dating. She said she would come to the gym with me. That’s how she got me.
GAME DAY If I have a game, I’m in our silver Subaru Forester, which we bought from quarantine in New Hampshire at noon. This year, for all of our home games, we meet beforehand on our training ground. Then, the 30 of us get on a bus to arrive at the stadium together. We were playing at Cochrane Stadium in Jersey City, but for this last home game, we’re at St. John’s University, Queens. It is a better quality area. We have been nomads this season. That does not bother me. I am happy to play anywhere, anytime. Rugby is an integral part of my life. I am getting a lot of validation here.
PREPERATION I go to the locker room, unpack my things, which consist of crampons (size 16), shorts and a change of clothes. Then I get my uniform shirt, which is communal. It’s washed, that’s all I can ask for. The number is by the position you are playing. I am usually 4 or 5 years old. There is humility in not having your own name engraved on the back. I bandage my wrists, followed by my ears – on the side of my head – so I don’t have a cauliflower ear, which happens if you get a bullet in your ear. It fills with liquid and hardens so that your ear looks like the head of a cauliflower.
WARM UP At 1:30 p.m., we are all in the field. I do stretches, sprints and pass the ball. Then the warm-ups of the teams begin. The opposing team does the same. Rugby is a small community. There are only 12 teams in our professional league, so I have friends on each team. Fans will filter. They started to come back at the end of April. Everything is outside so no one wears masks. It’s great that they encourage us. Before the start of the match, we meet in the locker room. There is no pompous speech from the coach, but there is one from the captain. We do a team cheer. Then I take 30 seconds to calm down.
TO PLAY We are playing 2. The game is two 40-minute halves, with a 10-minute break. There are only 15 of us playing at the same time. We sing the national anthem, and then we start. I usually remember the kickoff; the rest are living snapshots of things that have gone well or very badly that stick to my mind, linked by a blur. At 4 o’clock, we shake hands with the other team. We applaud the fans for coming. We wouldn’t be a team without the people who came to see us play.
KING OF THE HILL We enter the locker room around 4:20 am and debrief with the coach who, depending on the progress of the match, will have a different intonation. Then the players say their part. If we win, we sing a bastard version of “New York, New York”. It’s about three verses but it’s good for screaming.
TEAM MEALS I shower, change and find Emily. We used to go to Coney Island for dinner. Now, because of Covid, we’re not allowed to have a post-game meal with the other team or with the fans. So we meet at the Cast Iron Lofts in Jersey City, where many of the team live. The team will be hosting a great pasta and chicken dinner, which we will all eat with our family and friends on the roof. Post-match socialization is an integral part of rugby culture.
LOCAL RESEARCH If I don’t have a game, Emily and I go out to dinner around 6 a.m. We’ve only been here three months, so it doesn’t feel like home yet. But we are less cramped. We found two places we love: The Boil, which is a Cajun crayfish spot, and Left Bank Burger Bar.
SET UP Game or no game, we are home around 8:30 am. We will watch TV or a movie. We recently watched All of Ozark which was a good dark and captivating show. And Les Nevers. It’s Victorian England that meets sci-fi, so it was a good, interesting crossover show. At 10:30 am I am in bed, exhausted and sore from being beaten during the day. The minute I’m horizontal, I’m out.
