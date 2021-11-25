How a Prosecutor Addressed a Mostly White Jury and Won a Conviction in the Arbery Case



“Warm blood is flowing from the arteries of any person who has seen the video and knows the context surrounding what happened. They knew it was wrong,” Mr King said.

The case, from the beginning, echoes the painful theme in the Deep South. The white men with guns presented the murder of a black man to a jury that included only one black man. The rest was white. The jury was set up by defense attorneys to protest Ms. Dunikowski’s failed attempt to prevent a potential black jury from being removed during the selection process. It was also a painful moment for Glenn County, a majority-white county marked by a legacy of secession.

Updated November 24, 2021, 9:08 PM ET

His county seat, Brunswick, was praised decades ago by its black leaders for working together to bring schools and public facilities together. But the selection of such an ethnically one-sided jury created anger and distrust in a county where more than one in four residents are black. Neighboring Brunswick is a four-story island known as the Golden Isles, a popular tourist destination that is home to some of the country’s wealthiest people.

Prior to the trial, Ms. Dunikowski, 54, who had refused to be interviewed, had spent most of her career in the Atlanta metropolitan area, building a reputation as a hardliner behind murderers, gang members and sex offenders. By the end of the test, she had won the trust of the Arberry family so deeply that they came to call her Aunty Linda.

The case took a troubled turn before Ms Dunikowski came to her knees. The case was initially handled by two local district attorneys, but both eventually withdrew, citing vested interests; One of the former plaintiffs, Jackie Johnson, has been charged with felony criminal mischief for handling her case. Before moving to more resource-rich Cobb County, it was in the hands of the third DA’s office, where Ms. Dunikowski has worked since 2019.

Prior to joining the Cobb County Office, Ms. Dunikowski spent more than 17 years as a plaintiff in Fulton County, where one of her highest-profile cases was the trial of a group of Atlanta Public School teachers who were found guilty of lacquering in 2015. And other charges for altering students’ standardized test scores. Critics say prosecutors offered a group of mostly black teachers as scapegoats for a school district with deeper systemic problems.

In 2009, according to the Associated Press, Ms. Dunikowski was jailed by a judge for failing to pay a 100 fine. At the time, the chief county prosecutor was involved in a shouting match with the judge, arguing that he had unjustly damaged the reputation of an honest lawyer.