How a Rockaways Locations Rep Spends Her Sundays

BREAKFAST I wake up at the same time every morning, usually around 7:30 am; no sleep for me. I make black roast coffee in my French press with almond milk and my usual weekend breakfast is oatmeal and fresh fruit. But if my son is with me for the weekend, he likes to cook, then he will make pancakes, French toast, or avocado eggs.

OUTDOOR YOGA I go up the bike ride to an outdoor yoga class. I follow all of my teachers on Instagram to find out who teaches when and where. Doing yoga and watching the ocean is quite magical. I always meet a friend or two and hang out a bit. I usually stop for an iced coffee at Rippers on the promenade on the way back, and I also keep an eye out for the waves for surfing.

SURF’S UP When I get home I grab my beach bag, wetsuit, and surfboard and go. If Ben is there, he will join me. Everyone learned to surf this year because of the Covid. Everyone works remotely and everyone is surfing. There are designated surf spots, so it’s limited; you can’t surf where there are also swimmers. If I find a good spot, I will surf for an hour or an hour and a half.

BEACH WALK If the water is not good for surfing, I will take a walk on the beach. I walk the promenade every day, all year round, but in the summer I’m barefoot in a bikini. I’m going to do one to two miles, and I always meet someone I know. If I want to be alone, I walk east because there are not that many people, and if I want to meet people or visit the concessions, I will walk west.