How a Steal and Alley-Oop Now Leave the Bucks One Win from Title

PHOENIX – In the most consistent streak of his basketball career, Jrue Holiday threw both caution and basketball to the wind.

The Milwaukee Bucks held a one-point lead with about 21 seconds left in Game 5 of the NBA Finals when the Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker slammed into the paint. Holiday, recognizing that Booker was looking for his sweet spot to shoot, sagged from Chris Paul and into Booker’s blind side. When Booker transformed into him, Holiday snatched the ball from him and ran up.

Unlikely, Holiday then lifted the ball high towards the edge rather than calmly trying to miss time, a risky proposition that could have resulted in more of a poor result, such as allowing the Suns a late lead on Saturday night, the control of the series ahead and years of questioning.

But Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks had spotted alone in open court and had asked, more than once, for the pass. Forced vacation, giving up the moment for momentum. Antetokounmpo skied and forcefully finished the alley-oop with 13.5 seconds left as Paul fouled him helplessly.