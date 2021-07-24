How A Trip For A Weekend Prompted Bhavish Aggarwal To Start OLA

New Delhi. Who is not familiar with App Based (OLA) today? It has made the journey a lot easier. All you need to do for a ride is book a cab from your mobile app and you reach your destination with ease. This startup was started ten years ago by Bhavish Aggarwal. Leaving his job with a package of lakhs, he thought of starting this company.

In this his friend Ankit Bhati also supported. When this thought came to Bhavish’s mind, his family members made fun of it. Today everyone is saluting him, this company has become a company worth crores.

How about Ola

In 2007, two young students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Bhavish Agarwal and Ankit Bhati, hired a car for a weekend trip from Bangalore to Bandipur. During this the driver stopped midway in Mysore and started demanding more fare. During this, both covered the rest of the distance by bus. Then he got the idea of ​​this App Based Startup (OLA). He started working on it. The duo formed Ola Cabs in 2011.

Ola means ‘hello’ in Spanish. Ola was first started by Bhavish as olatrips.com. This portal helps in booking of cars and hotels for outstation trips.

And friendship changed partnership

Bhavish had met Ankit on the first day at IIT. Their rooms were next to each other. The young students dreamed of setting up their own company together. He loved coding. He has also done freelance coding. Bhavish recalls that he did not get paid for the first project. But what they got from it was priceless. Gained experiences that helped him understand the fundamentals of real business.

Everyone had made fun before

Bhavish, who was working in Microsoft Research, started this work when he left his job. During that time, his friends along with his family made fun of him. He said that leaving the job and starting a business is a useless idea. Bhavish wanted to become a self-made entrepreneur instead of doing a job. Bhavish says that when he started, my parents were thinking that he was trying to become a travel agent. But when Ola Cabs got its first funding, they trusted my startup. At this time Ola has made its place in many cities. The company is doing business in thousands of crores.