How About Renting My Pool for an Hour or Two?



“I spoke to the neighbors, and the few things they complained about were loud music, people double parked and people walking on lawns and flowers,” she said. Now she reminds customers to park legally and avoid flower beds. It has also invested in quieter outdoor speakers and ends all events at 7 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. So far this year, she said she hasn’t had any issues.

There are also legal risks to be taken into account. Municipalities and homeowner’s associations may have rules restricting the commercial use of residential properties and swimming pools. And a home insurance policy may not cover a claim that violates its terms.

“There is a good chance that if the use of the pool does not comply with the governing documents or with local or state law, an insurance company could deny the claim,” said Steven D. Sladkus, a Manhattan real estate attorney, who also pointed out that a landlord could face a private nuisance lawsuit from a disgruntled neighbor.

Companies provide limited liability insurance for hosts, but they let them handle legal issues and local ordinances on their own.

“We really do require hosts to be responsive and compliant” with local laws and the rules of homeowners associations, said Matt Bendett, founder of San Francisco-based Peerspace, with more than 20,000 active properties on his platform. “It’s really hard for us to do it on our own without the host’s cooperation.”

Mr O’Brien, 47, of Los Feliz, follows his mayor’s Facebook page to keep abreast of local issues and uses a decibel meter to make sure the noise never gets out of hand in his backyard. 000 square feet, which he transformed into a whimsical retreat, enveloped in a canopy of oaks, olive trees, pecans, fig trees and citrus fruits. The space, which he calls The WithInn, has a full kitchen, sitting area, stage, and bar. Mr. O’Brien stays at home during events, watching over the interior of his home, which is mostly private, except when guests enter through a side door to use the bathroom.

This summer, the space has been booked once a week, and this year’s biggest event was a 60-guest wedding, said O’Brien, who earns most of his income from renting it out. “What I’ve always wanted is for people to have the wow factor – they come around the corner, they look back and they say, ‘Oh my God, where did that come from? What is that? “He said.” Right in the middle of the Hollywood district, there’s this space that looks like it’s in another country.

For $ 145 an hour, he could be yours for the evening.

