How accurate are home covid tests?

In the early months of a pandemic, a coronavirus test usually required going to a health care center, a laboratory or a dedicated testing site, a process that sometimes involved long lines and to get results. Wait a week or more.

Americans can now take rapid virus tests from the comfort of their homes. Many of these tests are available without a prescription and return results in just 15 minutes.

Demand for the tests has increased in recent months, as the highly contagious delta variant spread and schools and offices reopened. “All manufacturers are ramping up production, but they can be hard to find right now,” said Gigi Gronwall, a testing specialist at Johns Hopkins University.

Although rapid tests have their limits, they are an important public health tool, experts said, especially if you know how to use them.