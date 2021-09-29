How accurate are home covid tests?
In the early months of a pandemic, a coronavirus test usually required going to a health care center, a laboratory or a dedicated testing site, a process that sometimes involved long lines and to get results. Wait a week or more.
Americans can now take rapid virus tests from the comfort of their homes. Many of these tests are available without a prescription and return results in just 15 minutes.
Demand for the tests has increased in recent months, as the highly contagious delta variant spread and schools and offices reopened. “All manufacturers are ramping up production, but they can be hard to find right now,” said Gigi Gronwall, a testing specialist at Johns Hopkins University.
Although rapid tests have their limits, they are an important public health tool, experts said, especially if you know how to use them.
“Having that information and being able to make better decisions is very powerful,” said Mara Espinol, an expert in biomedical diagnostics at Arizona State University, who is also on the board of directors of Orasur, which conducts rapid COVID testing. “And the ability to do this on a you-wait basis is something we couldn’t do a year ago.”
What types of tests are available?
A handful of rapid at-home tests are available over-the-counter, including the Abbott BinexNow, Alum Covid-19 Home Test and the Quidl Quickview At-Home COVID-19 Test. Prices range from about $10 to $40 per test, though President Biden has announced plans to reduce prices by about a third.
All three detect small viral proteins, called antigens. The tests require rubbing a shallow nasal swab inside your nostril and then exposing the swab to a few drops of chemicals. They provide results in around 15 minutes.
The tests themselves are fairly simple, but each involves a slightly different process, which should be followed to the letter. “If you are doing the test at home, you should read the instructions and follow them carefully,” said Dr. Patrick Godbe, Former President of the College of American Pathologists.
Dr. Espinol concurred. “This is not the time for creativity,” she said.
How accurate are rapid antigen tests?
The polymerase chain reaction test, generally considered the gold standard for virus detection, is usually performed in a laboratory and involves making multiple copies of the virus’ genetic material. This process allows PCR tests to detect even microscopic fragments of the virus..
Rapid antigen tests, which do not carry the virus, are less sensitive than PCR tests. If you take one during the early stages of infection, the test may return a false negative before the virus is widely replicated.
some at-home antigen tests There is an overall sensitivity of about 85 percent, which means they are catching about 85 percent of people who are infected with the virus and 15 percent missing. In some studies, their real-world performance has been even lower.
But the tests are more sensitive in people without symptoms and are most sensitive during the first week of symptoms, studies have found.
And antigen tests are excellent at characterizing people who have high viral loads – and who are thus likely to actively transmit the virus to others, experts said.
“The more viruses you have in your nose, the more viruses you’re breathing in the air, and the more viruses other people can breathe,” Dr. Gronwall said. “The tests are very accurate, and correlate very well with PCR, when people are most infectious.”
Using repeated tests – for example, regularly checking students for the virus – may compensate for their low susceptibility. In a recent study, researchers found that when they tested infected college students and staff every three days, rapid antigen tests successfully identified 98 percent of infections, equivalent to PCR tests.
When and how should I use them?
Rapid at-home tests are a good option for people who have been exposed to the virus, who want to know if a sore throat is COVID-19 or just a cold, or who want to take a little extra time before visiting a vulnerable relative. want assurance. Or after traveling to a virus hot spot, experts said.
Experts said that people with symptoms can take a rapid antigen test immediately, but those who have been diagnosed with the virus should wait three to five days before doing so. Testing too early, before the virus has a chance to replicate, increases the chances of a false negative.
“And this is an important, important piece,” said Ms Aspinall. “There are a lot of people who are taking a plane, getting off the plane and saying, ‘I’m negative – I can go visit Grandma.'”
However, some businesses, travel authorities and other organizations may not accept at-home test results when proof of a negative test result is required.
I tested negative. now what?
Rapid antigen tests work best when they are used sequentially. If you test negative after possible or known exposure to the virus, Or after you develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should do a second test a day or two later, experts said.
“Tests are a moment in time,” said Dr. Gronwall. “You don’t know the day or hour” that the virus “broke through your immune defenses and took up residence.”
But until the tests become cheaper and more readily available, it may be difficult to persuade people to use them over and over again, she said. “We definitely need more tests on the market, and we need them to cost less,” said Dr. Gronwall.
I tested positive. now what?
Rapid antigen tests are highly specific, meaning they produce few false positives. “If you test positive, the error rate is quite low,” said Dr. Gronwall.
If you test positive, you should isolate yourself, monitor your symptoms and seek medical care if necessary.
Consumers should also report positive results to their local health authorities.
“If we don’t report tests accurately, we still won’t have a good idea of the actual caseload — how many people are running around who may be contagious, who can pass it along to other people,” Dr. Godbe said.
#accurate #home #covid #tests
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.