How Alan Wake Remastered Strikes a Balance Between New and Old

“Remaster” can be a vague term in video games, encompassing anything from direct ports to bulk graphical overhauls on modern platforms. Alan Wake Remastered, which was released this week, lands somewhere in the middle and feels like an apt use of the word. Not that much has changed in the Xbox 360 action thriller since 2010, but Remedy and co-developer D3T have done enough to make it feel more at home on current hardware.

Alan Wake Not exactly a lost classic. The Xbox 360 version is downloadable on Xbox One and Series consoles, and the PC version on Steam holds up pretty well at higher resolutions and frame rates. That said, it never came to the PlayStation platform, and Remedy felt it was an opportunity to bring it to fans of the single-player game who hadn’t had a chance to play it before. “We wanted to bring the sport to new (and old) audiences,” said communications director Thomas Puha. ledge, noting that the company acquired the publishing rights for the game from Microsoft in 2019.

I’m running the PlayStation 5 version of Alan Wake Remastered, and it’s a subtle but better release. The game certainly plays at a much higher resolution than the Xbox 360 original and at 60 frames per second. There are plenty of graphical tweaks, from reworked character models to sharp textures, and the studio even had a team entirely dedicated to working on the foliage and forest environments, which feel so rich in this version. Graphics still aren’t what you’d expect from a new PS5 title, and the overall level design remains the same, so you can tell you’ve been playing a game for a few generations. But that was the plan from the beginning.

Says Puha, “We wanted to make a remake, not a remake. “We were pretty much aligned from the start that there would be no change in the experience outside of visual improvements.” Remedy was tempted to go back and fix some elements of the gameplay that might not have aged so well, like the occasional pacing issue with waves of enemies, or the way Alan just before running out of breath. Could sprint for five seconds, but ultimately decided to preserve the way the game was played.

“You change one thing and it has an impact on the whole project.”

“They [elements] Originals are part of the experience,” says Puha. “That was then and it’s going to be like this now. We didn’t change those things. You change one thing and it has an impact on the whole project. If Alan can always sprint, the combat changes a lot, we have to Encounters have to be redesigned to accommodate the change in pace and it’s a slippery slope… the game is fundamentally different soon after a few ‘small’ changes.

One way Alan Wake Remastered What plays differently from the original, at least on the PS5, is in its dual use of trigger resistance and haptic feedback. It’s one of the better third-party releases I’ve found in that regard, in that the controller assures subtle actions like light steps when you find it. The variable trigger resistance really improves combat, giving you helpful feedback on whether you’re wielding your flashlight or your weapon, depending on how far you press L2.

Alan Wake Went through a famously long development cycle of over five years; The game had already been announced before the Xbox 360 hit the market, which made me wonder if there might be any tangible complications in bringing it to modern hardware. “There are always legacy issues and a lot of bugs under the hood that are never fixed in every video game,” Puha says. “Origin’s Codebase Alan Wake Was in pretty good shape given the lengthy development, but it took D3T several months to study and research the original codebase and understand how Remedy’s old engine worked, all the various things we did in a particular way … do a lot of learning and research before you can actually start building and improving.”

For those improvements, D3T had its work cut out. Technical director Andy Booth says most assets Alan Wake Remastered Had to be built from scratch, citing elements such as rivets and handles, which are now modeled entirely in 3D as opposed to being part of the texture. However, the team always used original assets as the basis for their rendering, and in some cases they were able to use existing textures that were preserved in higher resolution.

“The general rule for the art team was to always use as much original art as possible, so that we could preserve the original creative intent,” Booth tells WebMD. ledge. “If we had to remake something, it was regularly compared with the original as part of the review process. It was a fine line to walk, because at the macro level, the scene needed to look similar to the original, but also of high fidelity to look good on a 4K screen. “

A major focus for the remaster was to improve the cinematic visuals. “They weren’t that great in the original game,” says Puha, “but they were the most complicated and time-consuming to upgrade without doing a complete redo, which was very costly, time-consuming, and impossible.” Project.” Booth explains that the new cutscenes combine the original animations with new motion capture and 3D models as these elements still interact with the rest of the existing scene. A consequence of this is that unlike the rest of the game, the cutscenes 30fps, though Booth says this is “for both technical and cinematic reasons.”

“A fine line to walk.”

Puha says Remedy has no plans to remove the original version Alan Wake From the storefront on which it is present. All the same, I think anyone checking out the game for the first time would be better off with a remaster unless they have the PC version in their Steam backlog. remastered maintains Alan WakeIt’s mysterious, sometimes ludicrous appeal, but generally plays well and feels at home on the PS5 DualSense controller.

And now after a few teases at Remedy’s last big game, it’s a good time to get on board. Control, as more Alan Wake likely to be on the way. When Remedy struck a publishing deal with Epic Games earlier last year, it said there would be a “small-scale project set in the same franchise” alongside a major new project — and the studio has confirmed that. ledge He Alan Wake Remastered Actually that is the latter game.