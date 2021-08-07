How Allyson Felix Won Her 11 Olympic Medals in Track

It helped, she said, that she had “complete confidence” in her teammates, a collection of luminaries, present and future. Felix acknowledged that the race – in particular, the 3 minutes and 16.85 seconds it took for the USA team to circle the track four times – felt like a generational passing of the torch.

Sydney McLaughlin, who turned 22 on Saturday, and Dalilah Muhammad, 31, joined forces after facing each other this week in the 400-meter hurdles final, a classic race in which McLaughlin edged Muhammad at the line to break her own world record. Athing Mu, a 19-year-old phenomenon from New Jersey, had won the 800 meters with a dominant performance days earlier.

And there was Felix, of course, who reiterated that this would be his last Olympics. She first competed at the Athens Games in 2004, when she won silver in the 200 meters as a fresh-faced prodigy. It was only later in her career that she would become an icon that transcends sport.