How an 11-foot-tall 3-D printer is helping build a community

Three-dimensional printing can make almost any object. A partnership in Mexico is putting that theory to the test, building a village for residents living in poverty.

Pedro García Hernández, 48, is a carpenter in the southeastern Mexican state of Tabasco, a rainforest-shrouded region of the country where nearly half of its residents live below the poverty line.

He earns about 2,500 pesos ($125.17) a month from a small workspace inside the house he shares with his wife, Petrona, and their daughter, Yereli. The house has dirt floors, and during Tabasco’s long rainy season, there is a risk of flooding. Dust from their construction projects covers almost everything in the house, clinging to bedroom walls, pump toilets and the counters of their makeshift kitchens.

But that will soon change. In just a few months, Mr. Hernandez and his family are moving into a new home on the outskirts of Nacajuca, Mexico: a charming, 500-square-foot building with two bedrooms, a ready-made kitchen and bathroom, and indoor plumbing. The most unusual thing about the house is that it was built with an 11-foot-tall three-dimensional printer.