How an 11-foot-tall 3-D printer is helping build a community
Square feet
Three-dimensional printing can make almost any object. A partnership in Mexico is putting that theory to the test, building a village for residents living in poverty.
Pedro García Hernández, 48, is a carpenter in the southeastern Mexican state of Tabasco, a rainforest-shrouded region of the country where nearly half of its residents live below the poverty line.
He earns about 2,500 pesos ($125.17) a month from a small workspace inside the house he shares with his wife, Petrona, and their daughter, Yereli. The house has dirt floors, and during Tabasco’s long rainy season, there is a risk of flooding. Dust from their construction projects covers almost everything in the house, clinging to bedroom walls, pump toilets and the counters of their makeshift kitchens.
But that will soon change. In just a few months, Mr. Hernandez and his family are moving into a new home on the outskirts of Nacajuca, Mexico: a charming, 500-square-foot building with two bedrooms, a ready-made kitchen and bathroom, and indoor plumbing. The most unusual thing about the house is that it was built with an 11-foot-tall three-dimensional printer.
A manufacturing process that builds objects layer by layer from a digital file, 3-D printing, is set for explosive growth. The 3-D printing market is projected to be valued at $55.8 billion by 2027, following a pandemic-related boom from printing objects such as test swabs, protective gear and respirator parts, according to technology consulting firm Smithers.
Almost any object can be printed in 3-D; In construction, it uses concrete, foam and polymers to build full-scale buildings. The real estate industry is heating up to the trend: Construction firm SQ4D listed a 3-D-printed home in Riverhead, NY this year for $299,000. It was billed as the first 3-D printed house for sale in the United States, but it was preceded by similar projects in France, Germany and the Netherlands.
And now, the era of the 3-D printed community has arrived. Mr. Hernandez’s home is one of 500 being built by New Story, a San Francisco non-profit organization focused on providing housing solutions to communities in extreme poverty, a social housing production company in Mexico, and Icon , in partnership with a construction technology company. in Austin, Texas.
When New Story exploded in the village in 2019, it was said to be the world’s first community of 3-D printed homes. Two years and a pandemic later, 200 homes are either under construction or have been completed, 10 of which were printed on site by Icon’s Vulcan II printers. Plans are underway for roads, a football field, a school, a market and a library.
Henri D’Esposito, who leads construction research at JLL, a commercial real estate firm, said, “Single-family homes are a good testing ground for the durability of 3-D printed construction because they are small and without the height of a repetitive design process.” provide. . They can also be built to withstand natural disasters: Nakazuka sits in a seismic zone, and the houses there have already withstood a magnitude 7.4 earthquake.
The technology is promising, but some investors remain wary, and they are closely watching the emergence of 3-D housing clusters.
In March, Palari Homes and construction company Mighty Buildings announced a $15 million planned community of more than a dozen 3-D printed homes in Rancho Mirage, Calif. The community has a waiting list of over 1,000.
That same month, Icon announced that it had partnered with developer 3Strands and Den Property Group on four 3-D-printed homes in Austin, priced from $450,000 to $795,000. Icon has printed homes in Community First Village in Austin, a project of the non-profit organization Mobile Loves & Fish that provides permanent housing to homeless men and women.
business and economy
The 3-D printing market grew 21 percent last year, and Hub, a manufacturing platform, estimates it will double in size over the next five years.
“It’s actually a very effective and efficient way to build a small segment of properties, but it’s not something that applies to the broader commercial real estate ecosystem,” said Mr. D’Esposito. “We don’t know exactly how these buildings will perform over the decades or what the long-term value retention will be for them. So if you’re talking to an investor or a lender, that’s a big yellow flag.”
In Nacajuca, building a house with Icon’s Vulcan II printer resembles a giant soft-serve ice cream cone: Layers of Lavacrete, the company’s proprietary concrete mix, are poured one after the other in long swirls. The printer is controlled by tablet or smartphone, requires a minimum of three employees and can complete a household in less than 24 hours.
“We know that being able to build more quickly, without sacrificing quality, is something we have to take a big leap on if we’re going to make a dent in the housing issue in our lifetime as well,” said Brett Hagler, New said Story’s chief executive and one of the four founders.
The organization was launched in 2015, shortly after Mr. Hagler traveled to Haiti to see families still living in tents after the 2010 earthquake. According to Habitat for Humanity, 1.6 billion people worldwide live with inadequate housing.
“We’re really looking at the biggest opportunities for both impact and efficiency gains,” said Alexandria Lafci, one of New Story’s founders. “There’s a very significant gain in speed you get with 3-D printing, without sacrificing quality.”
Speed is only one factor in completing the village – New Story has worked closely with local officials in Tabasco to bring sewage services, electricity and water to the community.
Mr Hernandez, who plans to expand his construction business to a bigger location in his new home, said he was not focused on a relocation date. He cares about the effect the home will have on his daughter, who is studying to be a nurse.
“When we get home, my daughter will be able to count on him,” he said. “He won’t have to worry anymore.”
Achelle, who has been working in Mexico for 24 years, helped New Story select residents for new homes based on need. It stipulated that the title of each household would not be given to the whole family but to the lady of the household.
“It’s to protect the family,” said Achelle’s chief executive Francesco Piazzi. “A man will sell a house if need be. A woman will do whatever she needs to do to save a home for her children and her family.”
Eckel hires local workers to build their own communities, so moving a 3-D printer from an American tech company to the middle of a rural village was a change.
“If you came to Nakazuka when you had a 3-D printer, you would see machinery that looked like a Robocop movie,” said Mr. Piazci. “It’s creating opportunities for people because something comes to the community and it stays.”
Icon has distributed more than two dozen 3-D-printed homes in the United States and Mexico. Its upcoming projects run the gamut from social housing to disaster relief housing to market rate real estate. A project is also working with NASA to develop space-based construction systems that it hopes will eventually serve as habitats on both the Moon and Mars.
When Icon was founded, its biggest obstacle was convincing skeptics, said Jason Ballard, one of Icon’s founders and its chief executive officer.
“I had builders and developers explaining to me how it was not possible to have concrete to do this, even when I took them to our 3-D printed house,” he said. “Our biggest challenge now is that we have yet to build more printers.”
#11foottall #printer #helping #build #community
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.