How Anushka Sharma keeps herself fit? Know his diet secret and routine

Weight Loss: In the recent past, the Bollywood industry is in a lot of discussion about fitness. In such a situation, Bollywood stars are often in discussion about their look.

Nowadays everyone wants to look fit and in this fitness tour, these stars have surprised everyone by doing body transformation. Anushka Sharma is a very beautiful and fit actress even after becoming a mother. She has not gained any weight at all and is still very slim-trim. To keep herself physically fit, Anushka follows a healthy lifestyle and diet.

Anushka has mentioned about healthy chia seeds and various types of fruits and some other seeds in the latest Instagram stories. The actress has shared a picture in which her healthy breakfast is full. In the recent past, the Bollywood industry has been in a lot of discussion about fitness. In such a situation, Bollywood stars are often in discussion about their look. Let us know which stars are upset with their increasing weight and have adopted the attitude of transformation.

Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt used to weigh about 68 kg in childhood. Used to be. Beautiful actress Alia worked hard and lost almost 15 kgs just three months before her Bollywood debut, Student of the Year! Alia Bhatt, the daughter of film director Mahesh Bhatt, took very tough exercise sessions to get a hot bikini body. At the same time, Alia Bhatt has become a role model for many girls.

Sonakshi Sinha: Sonakshi Sinha’s weight was around 90 kg, that is why she has been a victim of body shaming many times before appearing in films. During this, Salman Khan advised him about fitness. After which he lost a lot of weight and made his Bollywood debut with the film Dabangg. On the other hand, to get fit in the film Dabangg, Sonakshi worked hard by going to the gym to lose 30 kg.

Bhumi Padnekar: At the time of Bhumi Pednkar’s Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Dum Lagke Haisha, Bhumi weighed about 72 kg. There is no need to tell how fast the actress has lost weight since that film. In today’s date, Bhumi is a role model for many girls.

Benefits of Chia Seeds: This seed is also rich in antioxidants. Many types of nutrients are present in it such as protein, vitamins A, B, D, E, iron, fatty acids, magnesium, fiber, thiamine etc. It works to increase metabolism. People also consume chia seeds to lose weight. Also, if you have diabetes, then chia seeds can control blood sugar level.