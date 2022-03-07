Jobs

How ATM skimming is done, bank account can be empty in digital fraud, know how to do it safe

9 seconds ago
ATM cards have a magnetic chip. In the earlier cards, this used to be a black color strip. But new ATM cards have a SIM-sized chip. Inside which all the details related to your account are present.

With the increase in digital transactions, the cases of cyber fraud are increasing rapidly. Criminals are inventing new ways to cheat the common people. One of these methods is ATM skimming, through which your bank account can be completely cleaned. If you want to avoid this, then for this you have to always keep in mind some important things. Otherwise, the entire money will be withdrawn from your bank account by cyber criminals someday.

What is ATM skimming? ATM cards have a magnetic chip. In the earlier cards, this used to be a black color strip. But new ATM cards have a SIM-sized chip. Inside which all the details related to your account are present. These details are stolen by cyber criminals and withdraw money from the bank account.

How ATM skimming is done Cyber ​​criminals fit a device in the ATM machine at the place where the card is inserted. As soon as you insert the card to withdraw money at that ATM, your ATM details are copied to that device. Through this, cyber criminals clone your ATM card and withdraw all your money from ATM.

How is the process of ATM skimming – Cybercriminals look for deserted ATMs to fit devices into the ATM machine. Here these people easily fit the device in the ATM machine. Along with this, a hidden camera is also installed to know your PIN. As soon as you make any transaction from this ATM, all other information including PIN reaches the cyber criminals.

How to Avoid ATM Skimming
, Enter the ATM PIN with one hand and cover it with the other.
, While using the ATM, if you do not see the keypad attached on the ATM, then avoid doing the transaction.
, Avoid taking help of unknown person while using ATM.
, Update mobile number in your account to know your account balance.
, Do not write your PIN anywhere and protect it from anyone else in line.


