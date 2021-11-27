How Austin Became One of the Least Affordable Cities in America
AUSTIN – Over the past few years, the capital of Texas, one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, has undergone rapid changes, with churches being demolished, mobile home parks demolished and neighborhoods replaced by trendy restaurants and luxury apartments. Complex
The change is most likely to be felt in the 2.5-square-mile patch to the southeast of East Austin and downtown, in the vicinity of Montepolis, where uninterrupted views of the ever-expanding skyline have historically made the black and Latino area a sought-after community. .
And not even close to slowing down. Nowadays, construction sites and cranes seem like permanent fixtures throughout the area, where residents have long watched with increasing concern as chic coffee shops, yoga studios and price bars approach.
“We knew it was coming,” said Francisco Nunez, who has lived in the Cactus Rose Mobile Home Park for nearly two decades, until it was sold to a developer who was paving the way for a luxury apartment that now earns twice as much as he once paid. . For rent.
A decade ago, Austin, the capital of Texas, considered a liberal oasis in a fanatical conservative state, was one of the most affordable places to live. Now, according to estimates by cheap real estate company Zillow, the Austin metropolitan area is on track to become the least affordable major metro area by the end of the year for homebuyers outside of California. It has already surpassed the hot markets in Boston, Miami and New York City.
With an average of 180 new residents migrating to the city every day in 2020, the list of homes is very low, realtors said. Multiple offers, bid wars, and block-long lines outside of open houses are common.
Austin home sales reached a record average of 6 536,000 in October, up from last year’s estimate of $ 441,250. And they’ve doubled since 2011, when the average selling price was $ 216,000, according to the Austin Board of Realtors, a trade group. The average price of an 864-square-foot apartment has now risen to सह 1,600, with rent also rising.
“Austin is the worst-kept secret,” said Job Hammond, the board’s secretary-treasurer.
With the University of Texas main campus, gentle rolling hills and a vibrant music scene, Austin is a fascinating place to call home. But rising prices have created a housing crisis that has shaped a city of about 1 million people and pushed low-income black and Latino residents like Mr. Nunez away from cultural centers, transportation centers, grocery stores and other amenities. Urban life, activists said.
The lack of affordable housing is underscored by the tireless view of homeless camps outside City Hall and under busy highways. (The city recently began efforts to clean them up after voters approved a public camping ban this year.)
In 2018, while already experiencing explosive growth, at least 35 Austin campuses were going through some phase of softening. The risk of following another 23 neighborhoods was higher, according to a study by researchers at the University of Texas and the city.
That number is likely to be higher today, Heather K. Way, a professor of law at the university and one of the authors of the study, said.
“You’re driving down the street one day and all of a sudden you’re thinking, ‘What happened to the apartment building that stood there last week?'” Neighborhood
The displacement of low-income residents, in a city where about 13 percent live below the poverty line, has alarmed Austin officials to such an extent that they have been named the city’s first displacement officer this year because of a grassroots movement. Nefertiti Jackman is tasked with the challenging task of preventing widespread softening, although cranes continue to point at the horizon and new structures move higher.
Ms Jackman said while the flow of plans continues, her office will receive about $ 300 million over the next 13 years to be spent on addressing the displaced, such as securing more affordable housing in the affected neighborhood. She does not live up to her word when describing the challenges ahead.
“In Austin, black and brown neighborhoods have been overlooked and under-invested,” Ms Jackman said. She also said that she wants to increase the participation of local residents in the initial process of new developments. “We are saying that development can happen without displacement.”
But everyone is convinced that the new displacement office will have a significant impact.
“This is aspirin for cancer,” said Fred McGee, a local historian and longtime Montepolis resident, formerly enslaved and home to Mexican immigrants who came to work in the cotton fields.
In recent days, Dr. McGee stepped out of his house and pointed in several directions, to the construction sites or to the newly erected luxurious buildings. “Some time ago it was all wet land,” Mr McGee said. “Now you’re just looking at new developments or plans.”
East View Ranch is one of them. Once on the grounds of Cactus Rose Mobile Home Park, the luxury complex has an attractive swimming pool, game room and closed dog park. Nearby, another apartment complex is now on land occupied by a historic Black Church. Another Black Church, built in 1860, was demolished to make way for all new traffic. And the neighboring hair salon was replaced by a trendy South American bakery.
“It’s a story of two Austins,” said Susanna Almanza, a longtime activist. “The rich keep building up their neighbors and the poor keep getting displaced. It doesn’t end there. “
From March 2020 to February 2021, despite the epidemic, Austin led the nation in new construction with nearly 42,000 new homes, according to a housing report from Rice University’s Kinder Institute for Urban Research.
Apple, Amazon, IBM and AT&T – and more recently Tesla, whose chief executive Elon Musk already resides in South Texas with a rocket site, have been credited with expanding the city with the recent arrival of the Tech Titans. The company will move its headquarters from Palo Alto, California to Austin.
Those big moves – joining other big tech companies like Dell and IBM – are already fixtures in the region – to infuse a younger and more affluent population, leading to the emergence of a new moniker in the city of “Silicon Hills”.
High-paying jobs have boosted the region’s economy. In the last 10 years, six-figure high-tech jobs in the Austin metropolitan area have grown by nearly 62 percent, for a total of about 176,000 jobs, 17 percent of all jobs and more. Growth of all other industries, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce.
And since 2010, according to the Chamber, average household income has risen from $ 55,744 to $ 80,954.
According to the 2020 Route Policy Research Housing Market analysis, those higher salaries have pushed up house prices, including rent, which has risen 38 percent over the past decade, higher than in fast-growing Texas cities such as Dallas and San Antonio.
The city, which has a population of about 160,000 in the last 10 years, “cannot build houses fast enough,” said Rob Gordon, a manager and real estate agent at JB Goodwin, a realty company.
Near Northwest Hills, about 20 minutes northwest of downtown, where Mr. Gordon does most of his business, 18 of the 19 homes sold in the market this spring exceeded the asking price, an average increase of 113 percent, Mr. Gordon said. A home listed at $ 975,000 was sold for $ 1,395,000 after a fierce bidding war.
Nashville-based photographer John Niss made a desperate attempt to find a home when he moved to Austin last year. For months, he blanketed his new premises with letters of cash offer.
After nine months and more than 200 letters, the Nice family moved into a three-bedroom house in an affluent community northwest of downtown. “We wanted to see if we could get some benefit,” Mr Niss said. “Great weather, quality of life, school. Everyone wants to move here.”
This seems especially true in Montepolis.
For those who have left the neighborhood, many wonder if they will be evicted from their new homes, as new developments are being approved and more are being built in remote areas of the city.
Maria Garcia de la Luz, 68, a former Cactus Rose resident who is now Mr. Living next to Nunez, she said she misses access to shops and public transportation in Montepolis. Not long ago, she suffered a knee injury in an accident and her husband, Magdaleno Garcia, 77, also had no way to go for treatment after he fell ill and was unable to drive.
“It simply came to our notice then. I feel like I’m stuck here, “said Ms. de la Luz. “In the end, it is you, the poor, who are hurt. Who’s to say we’re not going to be kicked out? ”
Susan C. Beechy contributed to the research.
