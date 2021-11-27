How Austin Became One of the Least Affordable Cities in America

AUSTIN – Over the past few years, the capital of Texas, one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, has undergone rapid changes, with churches being demolished, mobile home parks demolished and neighborhoods replaced by trendy restaurants and luxury apartments. Complex

The change is most likely to be felt in the 2.5-square-mile patch to the southeast of East Austin and downtown, in the vicinity of Montepolis, where uninterrupted views of the ever-expanding skyline have historically made the black and Latino area a sought-after community. .

And not even close to slowing down. Nowadays, construction sites and cranes seem like permanent fixtures throughout the area, where residents have long watched with increasing concern as chic coffee shops, yoga studios and price bars approach.

“We knew it was coming,” said Francisco Nunez, who has lived in the Cactus Rose Mobile Home Park for nearly two decades, until it was sold to a developer who was paving the way for a luxury apartment that now earns twice as much as he once paid. . For rent.