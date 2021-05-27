How Australia’s hottest new WAG Alex Pike was no stranger to the celebrity spotlight



Famed AFL coach Nathan Buckley’s new girlfriend was destined to be a WAG.

Months earlier than Alex Pike caught the Collingwood coach’s eye, she was rubbing shoulders with the who’s who of the Australian social scene.

In October, the 44-year-old beauty nurse shared an image of herself with certainly one of her most high-profile purchasers: P.E Nation founder Pip Edwards.

Future: Months earlier than Alex Pike caught the eye of Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley, she was rubbing shoulders with the who’s who of the Australian social scene

‘Queen P,’ Alex captioned a photograph of herself with the activewear mogul, who stopped by for a non-public session in Sydney’s Paddington.

Pip was make-up free and wearing leggings and a T-shirt from her personal model, whereas Alex wore all-black work apparel.

In February, she supplied beauty companies for none aside from KC Osborne from Married At First Sight.

‘I had a go to from this pretty girl right now,’ Alex captioned an image with KC at her clinic in Albury, New South Wales.

‘Queen P’: In October, the 44-year-old beauty nurse shared this image of herself with activewear mogul Pip Edwards throughout a session in Sydney’s Paddington

The newly-minted WAG’s fashionable Instagram account comprises a number of extra examples of excessive profile run-ins, proving she was destined for the spotlight.

The mother-of-three proved to be her personal finest commercial in a current photograph shoot selling her beauty clinic Face by Alex Pike on Thursday.

The brunette, who was a mannequin earlier than turning into a professional nurse, seemed beautiful in a good blue mini gown whereas holding a syringe.

‘I had a go to from this pretty girl right now’: In February, she supplied beauty companies for none aside from KC Osborne from Married At First Sight at her clinic in Albury, New South Wales

Influential: The newly-minted WAG’s fashionable Instagram account comprises a number of extra examples of excessive profile run-ins, proving she was destined for the spotlight. She is pictured right here with Love Island Australia season 2 star Anna McEvoy

It comes after Alex and Collingwood Magpies coach Nathan, 48, have been pictured collectively for the very first time on Wednesday.

The romance between the new couple is alleged to be ‘easy’.

‘They’re glad. It is all good. It is simply very straightforward and comfy actually. They’ve a real connection,’ a good friend of the couple advised the Herald Solar final week.

The supply added that Alex is not after fame, and is not ‘daunted’ by the consideration that comes with being a WAG both.

‘They’re simply into regular stuff, yoga, pure well being, maintaining match and staying optimistic,’ the pal mentioned.

New romance: It comes after Alex and Collingwood Magpies coach Nathan Buckley (pictured on Might 8) have been seen collectively for the very first time on Wednesday

Alex is a mom of three primarily based in South Yarra, simply outdoors Melbourne’s CBD.

The pair’s relationship emerged simply weeks after the champion midfielder introduced his cut up from his spouse of 18 years, Tania Minnici, final December.

Nathan set tongues wagging in January when he began following Alex on his personal Instagram account.

Two of the three: Alex is a mom of three primarily based in South Yarra, simply outdoors Melbourne’s CBD

On December 4, the Buckleys confirmed their long-rumoured separation in an announcement posted on social media.

‘It has been a troublesome and difficult 12 months for each household and for ours included,’ Nathan and Tania mentioned.

‘It’s with the utmost of affection and respect for one another and a real dedication to our sons, that we decided to separate in January [2020]. We stay devoted dad and mom and in the pursuits of our boys, we ask for our household to be given the privateness that’s wanted.

‘We thank everybody prematurely for understanding our request and for the unconditional love and assist now we have acquired all through our marriage.’

The nurse will see you now! She proved to be her personal finest commercial in a current photograph shoot selling her beauty clinic Face by Alex Pike