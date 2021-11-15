How Bad Could California’s Winter Coronavirus Surge Get?

As you may remember, last year’s winter coronavirus wave in California was nothing short of a disaster.

The emergency room was so crowded that ambulances had nowhere to leave desperate patients for treatment. Hospitals needed refrigerated trucks to manage the overflow of corpses in their mortuaries. In less than three months, the death toll from Covid-19 in California has doubled.

So, when your second winter is almost upon us, will disaster strike again?

Cases of coronavirus have been on the rise in California since late October. The state is preparing for the possibility of winter growth – which Governor Gavin News called last week’s “biggest concern.”

But unlike last year, 76 percent of people in California have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. This means that the holiday season could lead to a resurgence of the virus, but the consequences will be less devastating, experts say.