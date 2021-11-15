How Bad Could California’s Winter Coronavirus Surge Get?
As you may remember, last year’s winter coronavirus wave in California was nothing short of a disaster.
The emergency room was so crowded that ambulances had nowhere to leave desperate patients for treatment. Hospitals needed refrigerated trucks to manage the overflow of corpses in their mortuaries. In less than three months, the death toll from Covid-19 in California has doubled.
So, when your second winter is almost upon us, will disaster strike again?
Cases of coronavirus have been on the rise in California since late October. The state is preparing for the possibility of winter growth – which Governor Gavin News called last week’s “biggest concern.”
But unlike last year, 76 percent of people in California have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. This means that the holiday season could lead to a resurgence of the virus, but the consequences will be less devastating, experts say.
“I don’t think we’ll have the same peak as we did last winter, but I think we’ll see another peak,” he said. Timothy Brewer, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, Los Angeles, said. I “and the big difference will be because of the large number of people who have been vaccinated.”
Why the numbers keep rising
Taking your Covid-19 shots is the best way to protect against serious illness. And as of last week, people in all of California can now get booster doses to boost immunity.
But the fact is that about 9.5 million people in California are not fully vaccinated against coronavirus. And that’s where things get complicated.
According to the New York Times Vaccination Tracker, in places like San Francisco, which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state, thousands of people – approximately a quarter of the city’s population – are not fully vaccinated. And some residents who have taken their shots have had their immunity weakened in recent months.
“From a personal point of view, I feel really safe,” he said. Kirsten Bibins-Domingo, an epidemiologist at the University of California, San Francisco, added that she and her family have received their booster. “But I don’t think the city where I live, the state where I live, is out of the woods. I don’t feel confident. “
Bibins-Domingo and others worry that hospitals could still be overburdened with the virus this winter, mainly by non-vaccinated individuals. Unvaccinated Californians are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized in Covid-19 who are fully vaccinated.
Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during the next few months, as coronaviruses appear to be following a seasonal pattern – similar to how the flu spreads in winter – leading to summer peaks in California and the end of the year.
Furthermore, the arrival of cold weather prompts people to gather at home, where it is easier to spread the virus. And during Thanksgiving and the winter holidays, families and friends from many homes get together, which increases the risk of coronavirus infection.
These conditions could mean that regions with large numbers of unvaccinated people, such as Central Valley and far northern California, could see catastrophic overflows in their hospitals, experts say. (Already, these regions have a high level of coverage in the state.)
However, as many new coronavirus cases were reported in California last winter (which seems unlikely), the death toll will not reach the same level as more people are protected by vaccines.
In recent days, some experts have been urging California to focus on hospitalization rather than case numbers, as most people who become infected do not fall seriously ill.
Brewer, a UCLA physician, recommended that vaccinated California residents think differently about holiday precautions than they did last year, when authorities told everyone to stay home.
Instead, they suggest that you find out how your gatherings can be made safer with the help of Covid-19. “The most important thing is to make sure that everyone you spend time with is vaccinated,” he said. Then maybe think of avoiding parties with hundreds of people.
“I think people need to understand that the virus doesn’t go away,” Brewer told me. “So when people go on vacation, they need to know that the coronavirus is there. There will be a transmission. There will be cases like that, and the question is: What is your level of comfort in trying to move your life forward? “
For more:
The rest of the news
Southern California
-
High school football: Two Los Angeles County High Schools, St. John Bosco and Santa Ana Mater Dei, are making high school football look like a Division I college game.
Central California
-
Kern River protest: According to a report from Bakersfield California, about 30 people walked on the Kern River bed to protest the river’s water shortage.
-
Astroworld Memorial: According to ABC 13, family and friends of Acosta, 21, who was killed at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, hosted a memorial service for Acosta.
Northern California
-
Weather warning: Strong winds and possible rain are expected in Lassen, Plumas and Sierra County from Monday.
-
UC Davis Hedging: According to The Associated Press, a report from the University of California, Davis, states that the school’s baseball team pushed for new players.
What did you get
Homeowners are trying to build disaster-free homes.
Where we are traveling
Today’s travel tip is Lori Silver, who recommends the Paso Robles:
“It used to be a place to go, but it has become a wonderful place to live. Wine tasting rooms have sprung up in the city and so the whole city has changed. New restaurants have arrived. Try Alchemist Garden for the best cocktails and small bites. Check out a light installation a mile from a town called Censorio.
We loved the high quality art and craft art gallery created locally. In April and October, the main plaza turns into an art event. The stores are charming. We’re visiting from Carmel! ”
Tell us about your favorite places to visit in California. Email your suggestions to [email protected] We will share more in upcoming editions of the newspaper.
And before we go, some good news
In the summer of 2012, Audrey Han and Dong Frank Han had to sit next to each other during an internship in New York because the seats were assigned alphabetically.
The two did not know each other before and did not have a relationship even after sharing their last names. At the end of the summer, they exchanged phone numbers, but never bothered to call.
Five years later, the two moved to San Francisco separately and saw each other on a dating app.
“Wow, she was so beautiful,” he recalled.
“He was more handsome than I can remember,” she said.
The rest, as they say, is history. The couple got married last month in front of 100 family and friends.
#Bad #Californias #Winter #Coronavirus #Surge
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.