How bad is the crackdown on dissent in Russia?



How well can a human rights lawyer do in today’s Russia? Pavel Chikov continues to fight huge adversity. A less terrible outcome, he said, is better than a more terrible one – and he is dedicated to doing what he can for his clients.

“Look, we’re not talking about justice in terms of a free democratic judiciary. We’re not talking about justice as is the case in the United States or anywhere else.” Chikov told Gadget Clock.

“But still we have won the case, we have reduced the punishment and the consequences.” And sometimes, he says, they even drop lawsuits.

Chikov has worked for a while and says crackdowns on freedom of speech and the press are nothing new. What’s new is that a state of “military censorship” has a new Draconian law that provides for up to 15 years in prison for sharing what the government would consider “fake news” about the military. But in terms of sheer numbers and the severity of the punishment for anti-war sentiment, it’s not as bad as one might think. Although 18,000 protesters have been detained since the fighting began, only 300 have been fined. Only 21 criminal cases have been opened.

“We’re not talking about a huge wave of criminal justice at the moment, but the problem is that some cases have a cooling effect on everyone else, especially when we talk about journalists,” Chikov said.

She noted that Alexander Nevzorov, a veteran journalist and TV personality, faced ten years of reporting on the Mariupol maternity hospital attack. Gadget Clock interviewed Nevzorov last month. He was out of the country at the time of the case against him.

On the other hand, Marina Ovsanikova, a state TV employee who jumped on the set during a live broadcast with an anti-war placard, was somewhat surprised. Chikov commented, “I would say that the resonance of such a large crowd started immediately which somehow saved him from bad consequences. So the government has decided, you know, to give him a minimum fine. He also has a minor child.”

“But they decided not to post criminal charges against him, which is surprising. But he stayed in Russia. So that’s something, you know, a bold move, I would say,” Chikov noted.

You hear stories of people being arrested even before you have time to read the signs with the police or hear what they are saying, so the situation is very bad. I asked Chikov what he thought was the most recent arrest.

“A well-known story is about an English teacher in the Russian city of Penjar. His students asked him why they could no longer go to sports competitions abroad, and he explained. And this discussion was recorded by one. The students, and then they Gave in and a criminal investigation was launched against the teacher, “Chikov said.

The school is for athletes. According to Chikov, the student who screamed was 15 years old. There have been countless incidents of neighbors becoming neighbors. Chikov added, though, that this is also not a new phenomenon and does not happen by accident. He has seen it in cases where he has worked before.

“We see how these criminal cases started because someone reported against someone,” he said. He claims that often mall pigeons, including plants in the office, are funded and supported by the government.

Incidents of caution are also being reported. Dmitry Muratov, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and editor of the Novaya Gazeta, which stopped publishing due to threats from state censors, was attacked on a train with acidic red paint on Thursday. The unknown assailant, according to Muratov, said, “Here’s one for our boys.”

After all, what has been the effect of President Putin’s recent threat to rid society of “terrible and treacherous” people? Chikin says this is nothing new, but “rhetoric is changing. Yes, it’s becoming more military. You know, it’s getting more intimidating, threatening. It’s getting worse. Of course. But it’s nothing new. We, Russia. Civil society. “