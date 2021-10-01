How BD Wong Spent the Tony Awards on Sunday

For someone who struggles with what’s described as “mythical, decades-old insomnia,” BD Wong usually prioritizes rest over the weekend. “With Sundays, in particular, there are the fewest responsibilities and the fewest things scheduled,” Mr Wong said. “So that’s really the day I can sleep.”

But last Sunday, there wasn’t much time to snooze, except when Mr. Wong was in the barber chair as he prepared to perform a duet at the 74th Annual Tony Awards.

A Broadway veteran, Mr. Wong is still best known for his Tony-award winning performance in “M”. Butterfly” in 1988. Since then, he has worked in theater and television, including shows such as “Law & Order: SVU,” “Oz.” and, most recently, “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens,” where he plays Nora’s father, Wally.

He also made his directorial debut with the second season of “Awkwafina”, admitting that he was resistant to the idea at first. But, he said, “I felt constrained to be a member of this creative family.”