How BD Wong Spent the Tony Awards on Sunday
For someone who struggles with what’s described as “mythical, decades-old insomnia,” BD Wong usually prioritizes rest over the weekend. “With Sundays, in particular, there are the fewest responsibilities and the fewest things scheduled,” Mr Wong said. “So that’s really the day I can sleep.”
But last Sunday, there wasn’t much time to snooze, except when Mr. Wong was in the barber chair as he prepared to perform a duet at the 74th Annual Tony Awards.
A Broadway veteran, Mr. Wong is still best known for his Tony-award winning performance in “M”. Butterfly” in 1988. Since then, he has worked in theater and television, including shows such as “Law & Order: SVU,” “Oz.” and, most recently, “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens,” where he plays Nora’s father, Wally.
He also made his directorial debut with the second season of “Awkwafina”, admitting that he was resistant to the idea at first. But, he said, “I felt constrained to be a member of this creative family.”
Mr. Wong, 60, relocated from the Financial District in Manhattan to Brooklyn Heights with her husband, Richert Schnorr, 37, a creative director, and their cat, Lox.
longing, satisfied We went to breakfast at this diner in Montague that we discovered: Grand Canyon Restaurant. I had the thing I’d been trying to have for days, which was a toasted sesame bagel with an egg and ham.
so much for that job I had my niece’s wedding present that I had to wrap and thought, “We need ribbons for gifts, so let’s go for a walk along the Brooklyn Promenade.” We also stopped for ice cream and took pictures of the ice cream truck. I found a Vanilla Frosty dipped in a chocolate shell, and Richert a Chipwich, which is her favorite. I accidentally left the ribbon on CVS.
beauty sleep The barber is across the street from my apartment, and it’s a place I’ve tried and loved once before. Whenever I sit on the barber chair, I fall asleep immediately. So I was able to really multitask and take naps while the guy cut my hair.
Care of skin There is a groomer that I always try to book when I have an event in New York. Her name is Jennifer Brent, and she knows I love trying to relax with a face mask. So, she brings a deck of face masks, and one of them is an animal face mask that has this colorful animal face. I think it must have been a shark. Everyone else thought it looked like the Joker.
family time Zooming in on our family — siblings, parents, cousins, in-laws, be it those who are around — is certainly one of the most deeply settled routine things. We opened Zoom while I was doing makeup, and Richert was there to help facilitate what was happening in our house. They haven’t seen our apartment yet; They are dying for us to give them a virtual tour, but we are refusing to do so because we are not ready.
alliance While I was getting dressed, I couldn’t remember how to tie the knot on this particular high necktie I wore on “Gotham.” I played this character who wore these weird tie knots, and when I was on the show I did it very well and effortlessly. But then as soon as the show ended, I forgot how to do it. I had to watch a video of how to tie this crazy knot. I finally got it after about 15 minutes of getting in the car. I put on the rest and we modeled for Zoom.
bd No B.E.B I got a call on my iPhone repeatedly asking for “BB” from a driver who, always annoying, tells me he was standing outside and looking for me for at least an hour before we left. At the same time I could also hear a female customer on the line, urgently wanting to know where her car was, as if the phone connections were crossed. I realized it was actually the dispatcher, not the driver, calling me. I began to explain that it was too early for me to get in the car, and I kept saying, “No, it’s BD Wong,” as the female customer’s voice became more insistent. Suddenly it became clear what was happening when I recognized the female customer’s voice: It was Babe Neuwirth looking for a ride to Radio City.
wardrobe malfunction As we drove down the street to get in the car, a button on my tux jacket popped off. We found the button, and we decided to go back inside our house to get the safety pin. We have come up with these campaign badges which have pins. I get in the car, and as soon as I pull the pin out, it slips out of my hand and slips into the crack in the seat. The photographer went to CVS, bought a sewing kit, and I spent the entire ride sewing the buttons to Tony. I’ve never actually done this before. Then, photographers on the red carpet took pictures that are online now.
pregame Prizes rent this Applebee’s to serve as the “Green Room.” They put out the food, and all the monitors in the bar are tuned to the broadcast. I was so wound up by the point that I actually had a whiskey, which I usually don’t, and then proceeded to argue with my Green Room friend, Adam Pascal, to see if Can he get away with drinking a beer before he sings. He was the perfect person to spend this time waiting to move on as he is so friendly and even-tempered. I introduced Andrew Rannells and Titus Burgess singing a duet together.
after the performance I have a very supportive, wonderful husband, and he watched the entire awards program so he can report back to me. When I got home, he spoke about the parts he liked, and we had an assessment. I took a minute to decompress from my phone and looked at some of the pictures posted from the red carpet, but then I went to bed. To be honest, I was tired from the whole day.
Sunday Routine readers can follow BD Wong on Twitter and Instagram @wongbd.
