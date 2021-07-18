How Bhumi Pednekar Reduced Her Weight After Gaining 25 Kg – HBD Bhumi Pednekar

Mumbai. Today is the birthday of Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar. Born on July 18, 1989, Bhumi has made a special place in the film industry. Bhumi, who is celebrating her 32nd birthday, impressed the audience with her very first film. Bhumi, who became popular by playing a non-glamorous role in the very first film ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ (2015), has given many successful films in her career so far. On the occasion of his birthday, let us know the special things related to his first film-

25 kg weight gain

Bhumi made her debut in the industry as an assistant casting director for Yash Raj Films. She was the assistant director at the time of ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’. About a hundred girls were auditioned for the female lead in the movie, but none of them were finalized. After this the land got this opportunity. In her very first film, Bhumi took the risk and gained 25 kg.

Also read: Mother of 2-month-old child died of Corona, Bhumi Pednekar sought help for mother’s milk

reduce weight naturally

Her pairing with Ayushmann Khurrana in ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ was well received. Even with the increased VAT in this movie, the actress impressed the audience. However, after the completion of the movie, there was also a challenge to reduce the increased weight. When this movie was released, she had lost about 10 kilos. In total he lost 33 kg. To lose weight, the actress worked on 60 percent workouts and 40 percent food. Giving advice to his fans regarding weight loss, Bhumi had said that do not be lazy. If you can’t go to the gym, ride a bicycle or jump rope. Weight loss can be achieved with workouts and proper diet. Don’t wait for Monday for this work, it never comes. In an interview, the actress told that after ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ her total weight had become 92 kg. To reduce this weight, instead of adopting shortcuts, adopted the natural way. It took about two and a half years to do the complete transformation.

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar is proud, people are uniting to save the lives of others