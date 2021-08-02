How Big Businesses Are Reacting to the Delta Variant

As the coronavirus spreads across the country and hospitalizations rise again, and public health officials warn the Delta variant carries new risks even for those vaccinated, big companies are rethinking their plans.

Some are delaying plans to get workers back to the office, and others are reinstating mask requirements for customers. Last week, several also imposed vaccine mandates, after waiting for such a step for months.

Coronavirus pandemic and life expectancy in the United States

The decision to require vaccines was endorsed Sunday by the director of the National Institutes of Health. Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union”, Dr Francis Collins said asking employees for proof of vaccination or regular testing was a “step in the right direction”.

The post-pandemic return to power landscape

Here’s how some big companies changed their plans at the end of July:

Deferred recovery:

Lyft pushed back its return to office date to February from September, Google extended its work-from-home policy to mid-October, and Apple said employees shouldn’t be back in the office until at least October 1, a month later than before.

Uber said it would not require employees to return until October 25, instead of its original September date, and that a further delay was possible if cases continued to increase.

Twitter has closed its San Francisco and New York offices, halting plans to reopen with no schedule in place.

The New York Times Company also postponed his scheduled return to the office indefinitely, advising employees they would receive four weeks’ notice before they could return home. The company, which employs about 4,700 people, had expected workers to start returning at least three days a week in September. Its offices will remain open for those who want to enter voluntarily, with proof of vaccination.

Endeavor, the parent company of talent agency William Morris Endeavor, has closed its recently reopened offices after Los Angeles County reimposed its indoor mask mandate. A spokesperson for Endeavor said the company decided the app would be too difficult and hamper group meetings.

Vaccine Requirements:

Walmart, the country’s largest private employer, with nearly 1.6 million workers, said vaccines would be mandatory for employees at its head office and for managers who have traveled to the United States. The mandate does not apply to much of its workforce – employees of stores, clubs, and distribution and distribution centers.

The Walt Disney Company has said salaried and non-union U.S. employees at its sites should be fully immunized. Unvaccinated workers who are already on site will have 60 days to be vaccinated, and new recruits will need to be fully vaccinated before starting work.

The Washington Post will require all employees to show they are vaccinated against the coronavirus as a condition of employment, effective when workers return to the office in September.

Netflix has said it will require the cast of all of its U.S. productions to be vaccinated, as well as anyone else coming onto the set.

Facebook said it would require employees who work on its U.S. campuses to be vaccinated, depending on local conditions and regulations.

Mask Requirements: