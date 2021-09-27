How Billy Strings chose his way to the other side

it’s not just sound Bluegrass is re-imagining that strings but also the image. As 6,000 fans sitting on their bus drove into a sold-out amphitheater near Portland, Ore., this month, Strings held a large black vaporizer in one hand while holding a $300 electronic bong with the other. Giggled under a hat that read “Sex and Drugs and Flat and Scruggs,” he looked more like Shaggy’s tattooed brother from “Scooby-Doo” than those bluegrass patriarchs.

He joked about covering “Dueling Banjos”, made famous in the movie “Deliverance”, in full BDSM regalia and bluegrass posters made to look like antique-auction handbills. He praised the hallucinogenic DMT for making him a kinder person. Scrolling through his recent Spotify favorites, where Juice WRLD worked side-by-side with Marty Stuart, Strings admitted that he was proud of his friendship with Post Malone and his work with Masked Black singer RMR. troubled the conservatives. “I see racist crap in bluegrass all the time,” he said with an involuntary flash of anger.

RMR was impressed by Strings’ rebellious streak, and happily agreed to sing on “Wargasm”, a plea for peace that suggests Alice in Chains Going Country. “It’s music for old men with beards, but he didn’t fit that mold,” said RMR, who went viral in 2020 by covering Rascal flats in the midst of an Arsenal branding. “He was dope, because he was different.”

As much as Strings revels in pushing the boundaries, his songwriting taps the same heartwarming honesty that Bill Monroe embraced nearly a century ago. Strings sings modern American crises with unarmed simplicity, even if it distorts the sound. Their first hit, “Dust in a Baggy,” revolves through the parable of a meth addict who heeds the warnings too late. “Turmoile and Tinfoil”, the title track of her debut, mourns the way meth burned her mother, her face scorching with exhaustion.

“Renewal,” Strings’ third album, is largely a delight in matters of the heart. In May, he proposed to his longtime girlfriend and tour manager, Allie Dale, so he celebrates finding love during the tender “In the Morning Light”. But there’s also “Lude and Seek,” a nine-minute fight song about tackling climate-change anxiety, small-town ennui, and depression. Despite the song’s instrumental joy, the chorus comes from the final text messages a friend sent before committing suicide.

Strings called this “sublimation,” or turning life’s darkest substance into positivity. It’s more powerful than any guitar trick, he suggested. Through hours of therapy and overnight singing to strangers, he did the same to his parents. These days, he is largely sober, although many of his old friends continue to party or remain in prison; His mother has developed what she called an addiction to coconut water. Strings won out once he got to the show, but last year, he took his stepfather on tour. His turmoil gave him a reason to succeed.

“That’s great, because look at me now,” he said with a laugh, as he let out another bunch of weed smoke. “He couldn’t take care of me, but he taught me something that helped me take care of myself. As a parent, isn’t it your job?”