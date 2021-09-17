How California’s recall vote could affect the state’s climate policies

He added: “The idea that the planet is going to perish if we don’t force some kind of renewable system to feed it, is a crock.”

Mr. Elder’s view is contrary to the scientific consensus. Last month, a UN scientific panel concluded that almost all global warming since the 19th century was driven by human activities such as the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation. And it warned that consequences such as heat waves, droughts and wildfires will continue to worsen unless nations reduce their planet-warming emissions by shifting to cleaner sources of energy.

Instead of focusing on renewable energy, Mr Cox said he would build a large fleet of firefighters to tackle wildfires. He also argued that the United States should increase its natural gas production and send more fuel overseas, so that countries such as China could rely on it instead of coal. “If we reduce the cost of natural gas and ship it to China, we will do wonders for the world’s pollution problem,” he said.

Mr Cox also disagreed with Mr Newsom’s plan to phase out new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. “I drive a Tesla, I’m all for electric cars,” he said. “But we are already struggling to generate enough power for our air-conditioners in August,” he said. “From where will we get the electricity for 25 million electric vehicles?”

Mr Faulkner, who is further down in the polls, criticized Newsom for slashing the state’s wildfire budget. While he supported the state’s push for 100 percent clean electricity, he warned that the state could risk further blackouts without relying on sources such as nuclear power. He also said he would work with the legislature on a policy to promote electric vehicles that “does not rely on a statewide ban” of gasoline-powered cars.

All three Republican candidates said they would push to keep the state’s last remaining nuclear plant, Diablo Canyon, open, which is scheduled to close by 2025. Critics of the closure warn that it could exacerbate California’s electricity shortage and lead to the burning of more natural gas. , which creates emissions.