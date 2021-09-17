How California’s recall vote could affect the state’s climate policies
California has long positioned itself as a leader in the fight against global warming, with more solar panels and electric cars than anywhere else in the country. But the state’s ambitious climate policies are facing their biggest calculations yet.
Voters in California are deciding whether to oust Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, ahead of a recall election on September 14. Many Republicans in a race to replace Mr Newsom want to roll back the state’s aggressive plans to curb its planet-warming emissions, a move that bolsters climate change given California’s impact as the world’s fifth-largest economy. efforts could have a nationwide impact.
Under the rules of the election, Mr Newsom would be removed from office if more than 50 percent of voters wanted to recall him. If this happens, whoever receives the most votes out of the 46 candidates on the ballot will receive the governorship – even if that person doesn’t win a majority.
Democrats worry Mr Newsom could lose, though polling over the past week shows voters in the state have begun to rally around him.
The poll says the leading Republican is Larry Elder, a conservative radio host who said in an interview that “global warming alarmism is a crock” and that he intended to “stop the war on oil and gas”. Another top candidate, Republican businessman John Cox, says California’s climate policies have made the state unforgivable for many. Also running is Kevin Faulkner, the former Republican mayor of San Diego who oversaw the city’s first climate plan but took issue with Mr Newsom’s approach.
“There is a real potential for a major change in direction,” said Richard Frank, a professor of environmental law at the University of California, Davis. “California has had a substantial impact on climate policy direction nationally and internationally, and this could easily be undermined.”
Under three previous governors – Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jerry Brown and Mr Newsom – California has enacted some of the most far-reaching laws and regulations in the country to move away from fossil fuels.
This includes a requirement that utilities get 100 percent of their electricity from clean sources such as wind and solar power by 2045, rules to limit tailpipe pollution from cars and trucks, and building codes that allow developers to use natural sources for home heating. encourage you to go off the gas. California’s legislature has ordered the state’s powerful air regulator, the Air Resources Board, to reduce statewide emissions by 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030.
While California is responsible for only a fraction of the nation’s emissions, it often serves as a testing ground for climate policy. Its clean electricity standard has been mirrored by states such as New York and Colorado, and Democrats in Congress are now rolling out a nationwide version.
Under the federal Clean Air Act, California is the only state allowed to set its own vehicle pollution rules. California’s rules have been adopted by 14 other states and have often prompted the federal government to ratchet up their own rules.
But California has also struggled with the transition to clean energy and the effects of global warming. Last August, a record heat wave triggered a rolling blackout across the state, as grid operators did not add enough clean power to compensate for solar panels going offline after sunset. The state’s largest utility, Prashant Gas & Electric, has repeatedly had to shut off power to customers to avoid wildfires.
As the top elected official in a state battling a record-breaking drought and severe fires, Mr Newsom has faced pressure to do more. Last September, he directed the Air Resources Board to develop rules that ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars statewide until 2035. He has called on agencies to impose new restrictions on oil and gas drilling. Recently, the state’s transportation agency finalized a plan to direct more money to emissions curbing measures, such as public transportation or biking.
And in his most recent budget, Mr Newsom directed more than $12 billion toward climate programs including electric vehicle chargers, measures to address growing water scarcity, and efforts to protect forest communities against wildfires.
In his campaign against the recall, Mr Newsom has attacked his opponents for downplaying the risks of global warming. “With all due respect, he doesn’t know what he’s talking about when he’s talking about climate and climate change,” Mr Newsom told Mr Elder in an interview with ABC News last month. Said about
“California has been at the forefront of climate leadership, and all of this can be undone very quickly,” said Nathan Click, a spokesman for Mr Newsom’s campaign.
Mr Cox and other Republican rivals say Mr Newsom has not done enough to manage to make California’s forests less vulnerable to fires. They argue that a flurry of environmental regulations is driving up costs in a state that already faces a severe housing shortage.
Mr Cox said, “I am there to clean up the world’s pollution, but not on the backs of the middle class and low-income people.” Mr Cox, who failed against Mr Newsom in 2018. Power plants fired every week, do you really think rising energy costs in our state will make a big difference?
If Mr Newsom is recalled, a new governor would be unlikely to overturn many of California’s key climate laws, not least because the legislature will remain in Democratic hands. But it still leaves room for major changes.
For example, a new governor could rescind Mr. Newsom’s order to phase out new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 or his pressure to restrict oil and gas drilling, as they would by executive order. were issued. A governor could also appoint new officials who were less keen on climate regulation to various agencies, including the Air Resources Board, although doing so could conflict with the legislature, which oversees appointments. Any governor would have wide latitude in shaping how existing climate laws are implemented.
Talk radio host Mr Elder said he did not see climate change as a serious threat and would not push for wind and solar power. “Of course, global warming exists,” he said. “The climate is always changing. Has it warmed a degree or two over the past several years? Yes. Is human-made activity part of that? Yes. But no one really knows to what extent.”
He added: “The idea that the planet is going to perish if we don’t force some kind of renewable system to feed it, is a crock.”
Mr. Elder’s view is contrary to the scientific consensus. Last month, a UN scientific panel concluded that almost all global warming since the 19th century was driven by human activities such as the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation. And it warned that consequences such as heat waves, droughts and wildfires will continue to worsen unless nations reduce their planet-warming emissions by shifting to cleaner sources of energy.
Instead of focusing on renewable energy, Mr Cox said he would build a large fleet of firefighters to tackle wildfires. He also argued that the United States should increase its natural gas production and send more fuel overseas, so that countries such as China could rely on it instead of coal. “If we reduce the cost of natural gas and ship it to China, we will do wonders for the world’s pollution problem,” he said.
Mr Cox also disagreed with Mr Newsom’s plan to phase out new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. “I drive a Tesla, I’m all for electric cars,” he said. “But we are already struggling to generate enough power for our air-conditioners in August,” he said. “From where will we get the electricity for 25 million electric vehicles?”
Mr Faulkner, who is further down in the polls, criticized Newsom for slashing the state’s wildfire budget. While he supported the state’s push for 100 percent clean electricity, he warned that the state could risk further blackouts without relying on sources such as nuclear power. He also said he would work with the legislature on a policy to promote electric vehicles that “does not rely on a statewide ban” of gasoline-powered cars.
All three Republican candidates said they would push to keep the state’s last remaining nuclear plant, Diablo Canyon, open, which is scheduled to close by 2025. Critics of the closure warn that it could exacerbate California’s electricity shortage and lead to the burning of more natural gas. , which creates emissions.
Any new governor would only serve until California’s next election in 2022, and some experts predicted the political stalemate would result largely. But even a short-term impasse could have a significant impact on climate policy.
California is already struggling to meet its goal of cutting emissions 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030. To achieve that goal, all state agencies will need to work together, developing additional strategies to reduce fossil-fuel use in power plants, analysts said. , home and vehicle. It may also need to fix the state’s cap-and-trade program, which reduces pollution from large industrial facilities but has attracted criticism for relying on poorly designed carbon offsets. Is.
“We don’t have many years left between now and 2030,” said Kara Horowitz, co-director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at UCLA Law School. “If we waste a year or more because the Air Resources Board has been told not to prioritize emissions reductions, it’s very hard to see how we get there.”
That, in turn, could have ripple effects across the country. President Biden has promised to halve the country’s emissions by 2030 and is hoping to persuade other world leaders that the United States has a plan to get there. Without California on board, the task becomes difficult.
California also has a major influence on clean vehicle standards, as it can set its own rules and push the auto industry to develop cleaner cars. The Biden administration recently proposed a mandatory nationwide adoption of California’s car rules. Some fear that if California doesn’t push for electric vehicles, as Mr Newsom has imagined, the federal government will feel less pressured to act.
“I can’t think of a single instance where the federal government has moved beyond California,” said Mary Nichols, former chair of the Air Resources Board. “It’s always been a unique role as a first mover in California.”
Sean Hubler Contributed to reporting.
