How can a person bid for Rs 20 Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali wept after mentioning sex workers

1 day ago
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has recently given an interview, in which he has told why he shows the story of sex workers in his films.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has been released recently and this film has created a ruckus with its release. This film is based on sex workers only. Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has talked about his soft corner for sex workers. Along with this, he has also told why he shows the world of prostitutes, brothels and red lights in his films.

Recently, in an interview to Film Companion, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said that he grew up in a chawl near Kamathipura, Mumbai’s red light area. Where his new film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is set and he has also seen many sex workers on the way to and from here. ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ tells the story of a brothel madam who works to improve the lives of sex workers. Alia Bhatt is in the lead role in this film.

In this interview, he said, ‘You become sensitive to what you see as a child. He further said ‘How can a person be worth Rs 20? These are the things which have been on my mind. But I could not tell them completely. I was looking for him through Chandramukhi in the film ‘Devdas’. We are priceless in our own right, we cannot be tagged. We cannot be sold for Rs 5 or Rs 20 or Rs 50. It’s inhumane’.

During this, he told ‘If you are sensitive to seeing all this while going to school everyday. There are great stories on their faces. They make themselves in this way and paint so much that their sorrow is not visible. How do they hide that sadness at that time? You and I cannot do these things. Even the biggest makeup artist cannot do this type of makeup. These moments mean a lot to me as a filmmaker.

Let us tell you, before ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Sanjay Leela Bhansali also showed the life of a prostitute in the film ‘Devdas’. After this, a similar world is going to be seen once again in his Netflix series ‘Hiramandi’.


