How Can I Be Married Now?





Daman: Actuality present choose and choreographer Geeta Kapur has lastly opened up on sporting vermillion on her brow. A couple of days again, her footage with vermillion on her brow went viral on social media speculating that she has secretly tied the knot. Now, in an interview with TOI, she clarified that she isn’t married. She additional defined that she is sporting the sindoor for her dance actuality present, Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4. She mentioned that theme of the episode is evergreen heroines of Bollywood and he or she was dressing like Rekha. So, since Rekha wears sindoor, she too wore it. Additionally Learn – Is Geeta Kapur Married? Curious Followers Ask After Recognizing Sindoor

She was quoted as saying, “No, I am not married! If I get married, I received’t conceal it in any respect. Plus, how can I be married proper now, I have simply misplaced my mom a couple of months again. In fact all this isn’t true.” Additionally Learn – TRP Report Week 15: Anupamaa Maintains Its Place, Tremendous Dancer 4 Enters Prime 5 – Examine Full Record

“I am very a lot sporting the sindoor. The images are from the most recent episode of the dance actuality present Tremendous Dancer 4. The episode was concerning the evergreen heroines of Bollywood, and we have been dressing up like them. In order the world is aware of how fond I am of Rekha ji, I determined to decorate up like her and since she wears sindoor, I too wore it”, she added.

She additional mentioned that it isn’t the primary time she sported sindoor. She continued, “I have worn it up to now too. Since I am a lord Shiva bhakt, I put it on each Monday after pooja. On different events like Holi too I have worn the sindoor. So placing sindoor is one thing that I have achieved a number of occasions up to now too.”

Tremendous Dance 4, hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi, has Geeta Kapoor because the choose. She is presently capturing inside a bio-bubble in Daman. Her one other present, India’s Greatest Dancer can also be set to return with the second judges. Together with Geeta, Terence Lewis and Malaika Arora may also return as judges.