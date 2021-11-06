How can I make changes in the photo with the necessary information on the eSHRAM portal? Know the complete process

The central government has created an e-shram portal for the workers, on which the Aadhaar card is being linked. Along with this, information related to workers has also been added. The e-shram portal has been started to facilitate the workers, in such a situation, it is necessary that the correct information should be filled while making the labor card because only a few important information can be changed after registration. If want to update photo on eSHRAM portal then you cannot change from direct portal.

Since the photo is taken from Aadhar Services at the time of registration, the provision of updating the photo is not available. But if you update your photo in Aadhaar then your photo gets updated on e-shram portal along with Aadhaar and when you get a new copy of your card then it will be changed on your card also.

What else can be changed on the e-shram portal

If you want to change the address, name and other important information on the e-shram portal, then you can do the direct update by visiting this portal. By visiting this portal, the workers who want to make changes in any section can make changes according to their Aadhar card. At the same time, for making a new registration, information has to be filled from the beginning.

Documents Required for Application

Workers must have the documents required for registration for the e-shram portal – Aadhaar number, Aadhaar linked mobile number and bank account number. Workers registered under eSHRAM portal will be enrolled under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and the premium for the first year will be paid by the Ministry of Labor and Employment, Government of India.

More than 5 crore registrations

More than 5 crore unorganized workers in the country have already been registered under this portal. Registration under the e-shram portal is completely free and workers do not have to pay anything for their registration at Common Service Centers (CSCs), or regional offices of the state government. Workers can also register directly through the e-SHRAM portal eshram.gov.in.

labor card registration process