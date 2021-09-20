How can New York City prepare for the next Ida? Here is a to-do list.
When the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept over New York this month, the intensity of the storm shook the city. Even as meteorologists warned of heavy rain and flooding, the rapidity that storms turned roads into rushing – and deadly – rivers alerted officials and residents.
New York has taken steps to prepare for extreme weather driven by climate change. Over the years, especially after Hurricane Sandy flooded the area, civic groups, environmental organizations and officials had raised the alarm and urged action to protect against extreme storm surges.
But much of Sandy’s later work focused on flooding caused by rising waters around the city’s shores. Rain brought on by Ida – and two other storms Parts of the area flooded this summer – posing a different kind of threat: heavy rain in a short period of time.
The storm exposed how New York City’s aging infrastructure — including its vital subway, is built for a different climate — needs significant improvements to adapt to the types of storms that climate scientists say are more Will be both frequent and more intense.
Already, urban planners, climate scientists, some local authorities and designers have a long list of design and engineering solutions that can help the city meet its urgent need. (Some say they have warned the city about excessive rainfall for years, pointing to previous reports.)
Many experts, local elected officials and climate groups are now pressing more forcefully in the wake of a storm that they hope will serve as a wake-up call. Here are some of his proposals.
Open drains and widen pipes. This is not an easy task.
The most direct way to reduce flooding from rainfall is to remove it more efficiently. But New York’s sewage pipes, some of which are more than a century old, were made for a small city with a cooler climate that received less torrential rains.
About 60 percent of the city is served by a combined sewage system that carries both domestic wastewater and runoff from the streets. Other cities have separate pipes for those two sources.
During heavy storms, New York’s pipes often overflow, supporting the system so that water cannot drain as fast as it is raining.
The city spends hundreds of millions of dollars annually to upgrade sewers, but has not kept pace with the change in weather. Projects are underway to isolate combined sewers in several flood-prone areas on the Brooklyn coast and parts of Queens on Jamaica Bay.
Still, one of the most immediate improvements to sewage systems is the simplest: better maintenance of existing drains and catch basins, underground holding pens for water that may be clogged with leaves, mud, or waste.
The city’s environmental protection department responds to complaints about blocked drains, but officials say more workers are needed to actively block drains in sensitive areas. Other state and city agencies are responsible for certain drains, such as those on highways.
Other measures that will reduce clogs from waste include sweeping the street more often and installing roadside containers to prevent household and commercial garbage bags from being ripped or torn by rats and spilled litter.
Some moves to better protect the city against climate change carry a significant price tag, although experts say the cost of inaction will be even higher.
“Here we’re wringing our hands and saying it’s too expensive,” said Klaus Jacob, a Columbia University geophysicist who researches climate change and cities. “Well, not doing the right thing is really expensive.”
Turn streets, parks and open spaces into sponges.
New York City has more than 6,000 miles of roads and 30,000 acres Parklands – Green spaces absorb countless gallons of rainwater, but asphalt carries it onto roads and sidewalks. Especially during strong storms that water seeps into homes, businesses and subway.
Infrastructure and public-space experts say the city needs to maximize surfaces to collect, absorb and slow storm water.
“The challenge for us is to turn New York City into a sponge,” said Amy Chester, of Rebuild by Design, a nonprofit that works on making infrastructure more resilient to hurricanes and climate change.
take the streets. Experts say the city should expand a green infrastructure program that includes setting up bioswales, or rain gardens – landscaped curbside areas planted with water-loving vegetation. Many cities across the country have used them to help reduce flooding on the roads.
Experts say New York should use more water-permeable materials for its streets and sidewalks, which it has begun to do in flood-prone areas. To reduce stormwater accumulation in Brooklyn, the city has used stormcrete, a more porous form of concrete, to rebuild sidewalks in parts of Southeast Queens and incorporate stone instead of mortar into the joints between the pavers. Is.
“These projects weathered Tropical Storm Ida well, and we have plans for similar work,” said Christopher Brown, a spokesman for the city’s Department of Transportation.
The agency will soon operate a new network of flood walls and gates on city property to protect roads and neighborhoods from flooding. These are being built in areas such as Manhattan’s Lower East Side as part of a citywide flood protection system that can be activated before major storms.
Still, the city could do more, by identifying how and where neighborhoods flood and protect streets and other surfaces as storm-water for parking lots, school grounds, parks and even special retention tanks. They are redesigned to direct the flow until it can go into the ground or into the sewer, said Franco Montalto, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Drexel University.
Professor Montalto, who is also a member of the mayor-appointed panel on climate change, said, “It’s like building roads in urban brooks to deliver water to places where it can safely pond.”
The city, which has adopted guidelines to ensure that public parks are designed and maintained to be more resilient to flooding, has allowed parks and recreation areas, including basketball courts, to absorb and collect storm water. and has worked on projects to help them recover from floods.
Since 2013, the Trust for Public Land, a conservation group, has partnered with the city to rebuild more than 40 playgrounds to absorb and collect storm water. In total, these playgrounds now collect more than 23.5 million gallons of stormwater annually.
“It’s a proverbial drop in the bucket,” said Carter Strickland, the trust’s New York state director, which delivers billions of gallons of storm water a year, but we need more of these small-scale solutions because every little bit helps. “
Metro needs to stop leaking. But the MTA alone cannot do this.
After Hurricane Sandy – which devastated the subway system when corrosive saltwater flooded tunnels and damaged vital equipment – the Metropolitan Transportation Authority launched a significant climate resilience effort.
The agency has spent at least $2.6 billion to open the subway against flooding, replace pumps and strengthen tunnels under the East River.
Those reforms have helped to an extent. The agency’s acting president, Jano Lieber, said the tunnels flooded by Sandy became dry or quickly emptied during Ida’s rains.
But the agency’s efforts have mainly focused on stations and tunnels in the coastal and low-lying areas. Hurricanes like Ida have revealed the need for a comprehensive approach toward mitigating climate-driven flooding; Many of the flooded stations were at high altitudes.
Water has long plagued New York’s subway system. It was designed with the knowledge that it would practically always be wet: the tunnels that run through it are surrounded by groundwater that seeps in.
Storm water enters the subway primarily through stairs that bring riders underground and ventilation gates that keep air circulating.
“The subway system cannot be made impervious to water,” Lieber said. “It’s a hollow system.”
Even on dry days, the system can pump up to 14 million gallons of water, Mr Lieber said. But its potential has been overwhelmed by recent storms that quickly dropped inches of rain in hours.
Most of the water that filled the system had overflowed from the city. Sewage and drainage infrastructure, and improvements that can help keep water heavy on the roads, will also help protect the metro system from flooding. They will also assist the Metro’s pumping system, which sends excess water into the city’s sewers.
But many urban planning and transit experts encourage an even more aggressive approach.
After a storm in July, the Regional Planning Association, an urban planning research and advocacy group, released an analysis that found that a fifth of subway entrances, a total of more than 400, could be affected by significant flooding in a storm. . In which 3.5 inches of rain fell per hour. Ida dropped 3.15 inches of rain in an hour in Central Park.
“This system has been tested,” said Robert Freudenberg, vice president of the Association for Energy and the Environment. “And we’ve found where the weaknesses are.”
Sarah M. Kaufman, associate director of the Rudin Center for Transportation at New York University, said the transit authority needs to do a better job of cleaning up its 418 miles of drains and cisterns.
A report released last month by the Inspector General of the MTA found that cleaning the drains would require 15 years to clean the entire system — 150,000 linear feet per year — at the authority’s target pace. Officials have said that they will move towards cleaning the drains on a four-year cycle.
Ms Kaufman encouraged city and state officials to think larger and draw lessons from other cities facing similar issues. He pointed to Tokyo, which has built up its flood defenses by building high-rise underground cisterns to capture runoff and installing floodgates at subway entrances.
Colombian geophysicist Dr. Jacob suggested that New York could look to Taipei, Taiwan, where many subway entrances were raised slightly to keep street-level flooding away. (To do so in New York’s subways would require housing for people with disabilities, an area where the system has traditionally lagged behind.)
Mr Lieber said the system was exploring raising some of the entrances. Engineers were also looking at ways to efficiently plug vents or cover gaps through which water could pour. The transport authority has already installed “flex gates,” waterproof barriers it can deploy to cover some subway entrances at stations in traditional flood zones.
Nevertheless, any engineering solution for systems already facing financial burden would be costly.
