How can New York City prepare for the next Ida? Here is a to-do list.

When the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept over New York this month, the intensity of the storm shook the city. Even as meteorologists warned of heavy rain and flooding, the rapidity that storms turned roads into rushing – and deadly – ​​rivers alerted officials and residents.

New York has taken steps to prepare for extreme weather driven by climate change. Over the years, especially after Hurricane Sandy flooded the area, civic groups, environmental organizations and officials had raised the alarm and urged action to protect against extreme storm surges.

But much of Sandy’s later work focused on flooding caused by rising waters around the city’s shores. Rain brought on by Ida – and two other storms Parts of the area flooded this summer – posing a different kind of threat: heavy rain in a short period of time.

The storm exposed how New York City’s aging infrastructure — including its vital subway, is built for a different climate — needs significant improvements to adapt to the types of storms that climate scientists say are more Will be both frequent and more intense.