How Car Rentals Explains the Economy of 2021

Car or truck rental prices were 23 percent lower in May 2020 than before the pandemic began.

Fast-forward a year, and millions of vaccine jabs later, and Americans were ready to travel again – but the rental car industry was stuck with its diminishing fleet. And it faced challenges filling those fleets quickly, as automakers themselves were facing supply constraints due to a production rollback in 2020.

In the second quarter of this year, for example, the combined fleet of Hertz and Avis, the two major rental car companies reporting public data, was 312,000 cars smaller than in the second quarter of 2019 — a 30 percent drop. . (Enterprise Holdings is larger than any, but is privately held).

“In the spring of 2020, no one really knew what to expect,” said Neil Abrams, president of Abrams Consulting Group and a former Hertz executive. “In my 45 years in this industry, no one had ever seen anything like this. I’ve seen cycles, recessions, peaks and valleys, but nothing like it. The people who had to make big strategic decisions really had no precedent. “

But eventually, “demand came back much quicker than I think anyone had anticipated, especially on the holiday side,” he said.