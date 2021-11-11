How Car Shortages Are Putting the Economy at Risk
The turmoil in the auto industry, a powerful engine of the global economy, threatens growth and shakes companies and communities that depend on motor manufacturers for money and jobs.
For every car or truck that does not close the assembly line in Detroit, Stuttgart or Shanghai, jobs are at stake. They could be miners mining for steel in Finland, tire molding workers in Thailand, or Volkswagen workers installing instrument panels in sport utility vehicles in Slovakia. Their livelihood is at the mercy of supply shortages and shipping chokeholds that are forcing factories to reduce production.
The automotive industry accounts for about 3 percent of global economic output, and the percentage is much higher in car-producing countries such as Germany, Mexico, Japan or South Korea, or in states like Michigan. A decline in automaking can lead to scarring that can take years to heal.
The shock waves of the semiconductor crisis, which is forcing virtually all car manufacturers to shift shifts or temporarily shut down assembly lines, may be strong enough to push some countries into recession. In Japan, home to Toyota and Nissan, exports fell 46 percent in September due to a shortage of parts, a significant impact on the car industry’s economy compared to a year earlier.
“This is a very significant drag on growth and employment,” said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.
Paul Jack is one of the people who can be most affected. He works in Tecumseh, Ontario for the division of component supplier Magna International, which makes room for the nearby Chrysler minivan factory.
Mr Jack, 57, was on the assembly line when he heard that Chrysler’s parent company, Stalantis, was planning to remove the shift from Windsor because of the semiconductor, cruise control system, computer chips needed for engine management and more. Tasks
Mr Jack and his colleagues knew their jobs were in danger. “The mood was amazingly depressing,” said Mr Jack, whose two children also work in a seat factory.
Car makers have managed to blunt some sting by raising prices, giving some pain to car buyers. Ford and General Motors reported sharp declines in sales and profits for the summer period last week, but boosted their profit forecasts for the full year. Daimler, the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, said on Friday that despite the company selling 25 percent fewer vehicles, net profit rose 20 percent in the third quarter. Sticker prices higher than compensation.
Workers and anyone in need of an affordable car are suffering the most. Auto companies are distributing rare chips to high-end and other high-profit vehicles, leading to long waits for low-cost vehicles. Used car prices have skyrocketed due to the lack of new cars.
High-profit margins such as the Ford F-150 or Chevy Silverado pickups are “constantly coming out,” said Ram Kidambi, a partner at Detroit-based consulting firm Kearney. “But low-margin vehicles are being affected and so are the work there.”
The crisis began last year with rising prices of key raw materials such as steel and copper, said Viren Popley, chief executive officer of Mahindra AG North America, a subsidiary of the Indian automaker, which manufactures tractors for the United States market.
The uneven bounce back of the world from the coronavirus (epidemic) epidemic all over the country (or continent) means that the distant links of the global supply chain were not synchronized and could not connect. Late in the summer, the United States began delivering booster shots, while a devastating eruption in Malaysia shut down factories.
US Jobs Status
Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated in the US economy. This is an important factor in keeping an eye on the job market and how it changes as the financial recovery progresses.
Mahindra quickly made a list of its existing parts and then had to wait to refill. But with hundreds of ships backed up, they were delayed in ports and the cost of containers increased from $ 3,000 to $ 20,000.
Bloomsberg, Pa. At the tractor assembly plant here, Shri. “We lost 25 percent of our production for two months in a row because of container flow problems,” said Popley at the port in Long Beach, California.
It is difficult to calculate how far the problems of the auto industry will spread to the rest of the economy, but there is no doubt that the impact will be huge as many other industries depend on car manufacturers. Auto manufacturers are big consumers of steel and plastics and they support huge supplier networks as well as restaurants and grocery stores that cater to autoworkers.
“If the Windsor plant doesn’t work, everyone knows the consequences,” said David Cassidy, president of Unifor Local 444, which represents workers building Chrysler minivans there.
Car factories – such as the Stalantis facility in Ontario – are the largest private sector employers in their community, making shutdowns more destructive. Because car plants dominate the local economy, they are difficult to replace. According to a study by the International Monetary Fund in 2019, the unemployment caused by the closure of the car factory has persisted for years.
In Eisenach, Germany, a city with a population of 42,000, Opal has built a compact SUV called the Grandland. But Opal-owned Stalantis closed the plant in October and has no plans to resume production until next year. Workers fear the closure will be permanent; Stalantis also makes Grandland in a factory in France that is still in operation.
Understand the supply chain crisis
Approximately 2,000 people working at the Eisenach factory or nearby suppliers are on paid furlough. But Eisenach Mayor Katja Wolf, who joined the workers’ protest in front of the plant on Friday, said people were reluctant to spend because they did not know when the plant would reopen. This is a blow to local businesses.
“The biggest problem is the uncertainty about the future, when the automotive industry is already in turmoil,” Ms Wolf said in an interview. “People don’t buy new cars or book expensive vacations. They are very worried. “
Opel plans to maintain all German factories, including Eisenach, Opel chief executive Uwe Hochgesertz told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Sunday.
Semiconductors are not the only component in low supply. Carmakers are also looking for the type of plastic used to make windshield wiper fluid and dashboard molds, as well as foam to build seats, said Dan Hersh, managing director at the Detroit office of global consulting firm AlixPartners.
Because of the lack of small brackets used in SUVs, Mr. Hersh said the time taken to repair a vehicle damaged in an accident has been increased from 12 to 20 days.
AlixPartners estimates that the shortfall means that 7.7 million fewer vehicles will be built this year and that the automotive industry will spend $ 210 billion.
Relatively few countries account for the majority of the world’s auto and auto parts production. That includes smaller countries like the United States and China, as well as Thailand.
Slovakia, with a population of only 5.4 million, is home to large Volkswagen, Peugeot and Kia factories and produces one million cars per year, more per capita than any other country. The industry accounts for more than a third of Slovakia’s exports.
The longer the shortage of parts and materials, the deeper the economic consequences. Modern economies need vehicles to operate. Trucks, which are essential for haulage, are hard to come by these days, hindering growth.
“We’re basically selling in Western Europe and North America until next year,” said Martin Doum, head of Daimler’s truck unit, citing chip shortages.
There are no signs that the crisis will end soon. Semiconductor manufacturers have promised to increase supply, but it will take years to build new factories, and car companies may not be the most important customers behind technology giants.
“Semiconductor manufacturers are going to give preference to the world’s apples and HPs,” said Gad Alon, a professor at the Wharton School.
#Car #Shortages #Putting #Economy #Risk
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.