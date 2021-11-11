How Car Shortages Are Putting the Economy at Risk

Bloomsberg, Pa. At the tractor assembly plant here, Shri. “We lost 25 percent of our production for two months in a row because of container flow problems,” said Popley at the port in Long Beach, California.

It is difficult to calculate how far the problems of the auto industry will spread to the rest of the economy, but there is no doubt that the impact will be huge as many other industries depend on car manufacturers. Auto manufacturers are big consumers of steel and plastics and they support huge supplier networks as well as restaurants and grocery stores that cater to autoworkers.

“If the Windsor plant doesn’t work, everyone knows the consequences,” said David Cassidy, president of Unifor Local 444, which represents workers building Chrysler minivans there.

Car factories – such as the Stalantis facility in Ontario – are the largest private sector employers in their community, making shutdowns more destructive. Because car plants dominate the local economy, they are difficult to replace. According to a study by the International Monetary Fund in 2019, the unemployment caused by the closure of the car factory has persisted for years.

In Eisenach, Germany, a city with a population of 42,000, Opal has built a compact SUV called the Grandland. But Opal-owned Stalantis closed the plant in October and has no plans to resume production until next year. Workers fear the closure will be permanent; Stalantis also makes Grandland in a factory in France that is still in operation.

Understand the supply chain crisis 1 card out of 5 Almost any commodity produced is scarce. It covers everything from toilet paper to a new car. Factories in Asia and Europe were forced to close, and shipping companies reduced their schedules, which led to the onset of the epidemic. Now, the ports are struggling to keep up. In North America and Europe, where containers are coming in, the flow of ships is overwhelming at the ports. The warehouses are full of containers. The huge traffic jams are likely to perpetuate the chaos in global shipping.

Approximately 2,000 people working at the Eisenach factory or nearby suppliers are on paid furlough. But Eisenach Mayor Katja Wolf, who joined the workers’ protest in front of the plant on Friday, said people were reluctant to spend because they did not know when the plant would reopen. This is a blow to local businesses.