How Carli Lloyd Scored Her Second Goal vs. Australia

Now it is Australia’s turn to make a defensive mistake.

Lindsey Horan won a deep ball in the United States with a heavy boot over her head at Christen Press. The press picked him up well and, seeing Carli Lloyd on the run with Australian Alanna Kennedy, had an excellent lead. Kennedy came in first, but his back pass was limp and left goalie Teagan Micah in no woman’s land.

Lloyd never stopped running though, and with Kennedy yelling and gesturing for his goalie to come out, it was too late. Lloyd recovered and scored his second of the game.