How celebrity chef Willie Wallace came to cook for Kanye West



LOS ANGELES — When Chef Willie Wallace began cooking as a meal prepper, his clients noticed something special about his cooking. It’s made with love, and his fan base grew fast through word of mouth, friends, and social media.

“I was getting a really good response from people as to you know, how the food was tasting.” Wallace said.

Through recommendations, Wallace landed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to cook for a family overseas. Without hesitation, he was on a flight to Tokyo, Japan. “I didn’t even know who he was. So I said I’m there. I’m down.” Wallace said.

It wasn’t until the next day that Wallace found out he was cooking for Kanye West’s family.

With the holidays upon us, it’s a significant time of year for Wallace where cooking brings families together.

“I love cooking for people for the holidays, making them feel good, bringing that family time together and things like that. So it is definitely one of my favorite times to cook,” Wallace said.

https://www.instagram.com/chefwilliewallace/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/theemainingredient/

https://www.theemainingredient.com/