How China plans to avert an evergreen financial crisis

“The government can put them under surveillance and pressure them through their employers or relatives not to harass them,” said Minxin Pei, a professor of government at Claremont McKenna College.

China owes much of its ability to control the fallout from the Evergrande collapse. After Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader in generations, began his second term in 2017, he identified reining in financial risk as one of the “great battles” for his administration. As he approaches a possible third term in power, which begins next year, it could be politically damaging if his government mismanages Evergrande.

But China’s problem may be that it controls financial panic too well. Economists inside and outside the country argue that its safeguards have engulfed Chinese investors, making them willing to lend money to large companies with weak prospects for repaying debt. In the long term, however, China’s bigger risk could be that it follows in the footsteps of Japan, which saw years of economic stagnation under the weight of heavy debt and slow, unproductive companies.

By not forcefully prompting the Evergrande bailout, the Chinese government is essentially trying to force both investors and Chinese companies to stop giving money to risky, heavily indebted companies. Yet that approach carries risks, especially if a catastrophic collapse upsets China’s legions of homebuyers or leaves potential investors in the property market unfazed.

The sudden default by Evergrande on a wide range of debt “would be a useful catalyst for market discipline, but could also dent the sentiments of both domestic and foreign investors,” said Ishwar Prasad, a Cornell University economics professor who was the former head of Huh. The division of China into the International Monetary Fund.

Some global investors worry that Evergrande’s problems represent a “Lehman moment”, a reference to the 2008 collapse of the Lehman Brothers investment bank, which triggered the global financial crisis. Evergrande’s collapse, they warn, could expose other debt problems in China and affect foreign investors, who have a considerable amount of Evergrande debt, and other property developers in the country.