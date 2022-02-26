Entertainment

How confident are you? The journalist asked the question, then CM Channi understood something else, now people are enjoying like this

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
How confident are you? The journalist asked the question, then CM Channi understood something else, now people are enjoying like this
Written by admin
How confident are you? The journalist asked the question, then CM Channi understood something else, now people are enjoying like this

How confident are you? The journalist asked the question, then CM Channi understood something else, now people are enjoying like this

How confident are you? The journalist asked the question, then CM Channi understood something else, now people are enjoying like this

A video of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

A video of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is going viral on social media. The video going viral is during an interview. When he was asked a question about Punjab elections, he could not understand the question properly and in response said something that now people are enjoying this video.

CM Channi could not understand the question: Actually Aaj Tak’s journalist Ashok Singhal was taking an interview of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. In which he asked how confident are you after the election? Charanjit Singh Channi could not understand this question of Ashok Singhal. In response he said, ‘Oh, I am completely healthy’.

people responses to: Charanjit Singh Channi felt that the journalists were asking him ‘Channi ji, how unwell are you?’ Now this video is going viral on social media and people are giving their reactions. Sharing the video, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh wrote, “Tussi Kamal ho, Channi ji. The reward for talking to a Punjabi in Hindi.”

A user named Vicky wrote that “Tussi Pakke Wale Sardar Ho Ji.” A user named Adarsh ​​Kumar wrote that “Journalist sir, Channi sahib does not know Hindi!” A user named Arvind Vishwakarma wrote that “Just as some Hindi-speaking people understand slowly, in the same way, they understood health as health. Hindi is the national language, in that context it should be made mandatory for the functioning of the central government in every part of the country.

READ Also  Kareena Kapoor Son Timur Long Jump: Netizens Funny Reaction To Kareena Kapoor Khan Son Timur Long Jump Video: Kareena Kapoor Son Timur Long Jump Video

Let us inform that with the end of the elections in Punjab, once again the ruckus in the Congress has started. Amritsar MP Gurjit Aujla and Sukhjinder Randhawa have questioned Navjot Singh Sidhu, saying that the activist did not like Sidhu’s style of speaking during the elections. At the same time, senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar had also said that it would have been good if changes had happened earlier in the party. Significantly, the results of the assembly elections of five states, including Punjab, will be out on March 10. If the results do not come according to the Punjab Congress, then the controversy may increase.


#confident #journalist #asked #question #Channi #understood #people #enjoying

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Alia Bhatt signed Brahmastra at the age of 21, today she is 28 years old - Karan Johar! Alia Bhatt signed Brahmastra at the age of 21

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment