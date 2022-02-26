How confident are you? The journalist asked the question, then CM Channi understood something else, now people are enjoying like this

A video of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is going viral on social media. The video going viral is during an interview. When he was asked a question about Punjab elections, he could not understand the question properly and in response said something that now people are enjoying this video.

CM Channi could not understand the question: Actually Aaj Tak’s journalist Ashok Singhal was taking an interview of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. In which he asked how confident are you after the election? Charanjit Singh Channi could not understand this question of Ashok Singhal. In response he said, ‘Oh, I am completely healthy’.

people responses to: Charanjit Singh Channi felt that the journalists were asking him ‘Channi ji, how unwell are you?’ Now this video is going viral on social media and people are giving their reactions. Sharing the video, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh wrote, “Tussi Kamal ho, Channi ji. The reward for talking to a Punjabi in Hindi.”

A user named Vicky wrote that “Tussi Pakke Wale Sardar Ho Ji.” A user named Adarsh ​​Kumar wrote that “Journalist sir, Channi sahib does not know Hindi!” A user named Arvind Vishwakarma wrote that “Just as some Hindi-speaking people understand slowly, in the same way, they understood health as health. Hindi is the national language, in that context it should be made mandatory for the functioning of the central government in every part of the country.

Let us inform that with the end of the elections in Punjab, once again the ruckus in the Congress has started. Amritsar MP Gurjit Aujla and Sukhjinder Randhawa have questioned Navjot Singh Sidhu, saying that the activist did not like Sidhu’s style of speaking during the elections. At the same time, senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar had also said that it would have been good if changes had happened earlier in the party. Significantly, the results of the assembly elections of five states, including Punjab, will be out on March 10. If the results do not come according to the Punjab Congress, then the controversy may increase.