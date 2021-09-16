How cool is Apple’s new iPhone 13? better, but not by much
It’s a story that now happens almost every September: Apple introduced new iPhones that have slightly bigger screens, faster speeds, and better cameras — but no new major advances.
In a previously recorded infomercial, Apple executives touted the improvements to the new iPhone 13 as significant innovations, but they result in a device that looks and performs a lot like the iPhones Apple touted last year. Is.
Apple said the new iPhones have a brighter screen, longer battery life, and more powerful cameras and computer processors. Having already pushed the screen to the side of the device, Apple increased its size a bit by reducing the small notch at the top of the screen. Apple has kept the same flat-edge design of the phone that it has used in other recent models.
Apple is hoping that by adding new features and making minor improvements to the design, customers will keep spending more money. This is a strategy that has been working for a long time. The iPhone, now in its 14th year, is one of the world’s best-selling products and the centerpiece of Apple’s business. In the first half of the year, the latest available period, Apple said iPhone sales rose 58 percent to $87.5 billion compared to the same period a year ago.
This success is partly because Apple has built up an extremely loyal customer base, and also because it has designed its products in a way that makes it difficult for customers to switch to competition like Samsung and Google. The iPhone is one of the best smartphones on the market in many areas, including camera technology and screen resolution.
Apple spent most of its advertising showing off the iPhone’s new “cinematic mode,” a camera technology that can automatically focus on a subject, resulting in videos that more closely resemble professional movies.
Apple’s emphasis on advanced camera technology in its iPhones is a reflection of its heavy investment in artificial intelligence to compete with Google.
A few years ago, Google’s Pixel smartphones used the search giant’s skills in artificial intelligence to leapfrog the camera capabilities of the iPhone. But over the years, Apple has taken several aggressive steps to catch up, acquiring several AI start-ups and hiring a top AI executive, John Giandrea, from Google. In part, its new iPhone cameras have received higher ratings than those of the Pixel.
As in previous years, Apple unveiled two different versions of the new iPhone: the entry-level iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, and the more expensive and advanced iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple kept prices largely flat from last year’s model.
The dominance of the iPhone has also led to increased scrutiny and criticism of Apple from app developers, regulators and lawmakers. Having an iPhone app has become a necessity for many companies, which has enabled Apple to build a huge business by charging a commission of up to 30 percent on certain app sales.
But the practice has been at the center of legal and regulatory challenges in recent years. Last week, a federal judge ordered Apple to direct customers to app developers to other payment methods in their apps to enable them to avoid Apple’s commissions. Regulators in the United States, Europe and India are also investigating Apple’s App Store practices.
