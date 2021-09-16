How cool is Apple’s new iPhone 13? better, but not by much

It’s a story that now happens almost every September: Apple introduced new iPhones that have slightly bigger screens, faster speeds, and better cameras — but no new major advances.

In a previously recorded infomercial, Apple executives touted the improvements to the new iPhone 13 as significant innovations, but they result in a device that looks and performs a lot like the iPhones Apple touted last year. Is.

Apple said the new iPhones have a brighter screen, longer battery life, and more powerful cameras and computer processors. Having already pushed the screen to the side of the device, Apple increased its size a bit by reducing the small notch at the top of the screen. Apple has kept the same flat-edge design of the phone that it has used in other recent models.

Apple is hoping that by adding new features and making minor improvements to the design, customers will keep spending more money. This is a strategy that has been working for a long time. The iPhone, now in its 14th year, is one of the world’s best-selling products and the centerpiece of Apple’s business. In the first half of the year, the latest available period, Apple said iPhone sales rose 58 percent to $87.5 billion compared to the same period a year ago.