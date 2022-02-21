‘How Could This Happen?’ – Gadget Clock



PATTERSON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to find a motive in the shocking murder of a college student in far upstate New York.

Beth Howell, 21, was shot dead Friday while walking near SUNY Potsdam.

Head Of N.J.-Based Humanitarian Mission To Ukraine: ‘People Want To Live Their Lives, Just Like We Want To Live Here’

She grew up in Putnam County, where grieving neighbors spoke with CBS2’s Tony Aiello.

Her talent was obvious. Her promise was immense. And so too is the sadness at the murder of 21-year-old Beth Howell, who grew up in Putnam Lake.

“She played the cello. She was in ‘The Nutcracker.’ She never did anything bad in her life. She was just a wonderful young woman,” said neighbor Beth Carmody.

Friday night, a man in a car drove up to Howell and shot her as she walked with another student.

Police say the gunman then spent hours driving the car around St. Lawrence County on the border with Canada. Saturday, a large contingent of police converged on a home in upstate Messena to arrest the suspect, 31-year-old Michael Snow.

A law enforcement source tells CBS2 police have not found any connection between him and the victim.

Bed-Stuy Business Owners Struggling To Afford Repairs After Fire Started In Neighboring Building

“How could this happen? This is crazy. Sweet young girl, just going to school,” said neighbor Edna Panigrosso.

Putnam Lake is tight knit and neighborly. Many residents visited the Howell family over the weekend.

“People kind of stick together, and so they were comforting them as best they could,” said neighbor Paul Carmody.

“What can you do when you lose a child? It’s tragic,” said Beth Carmody.

Neighbors say Beth Howell dreamed of working as a music teacher, and was lining a post-graduation job in a local school district.

“Everybody’s in shock, understandably,” said neighbor Barbara Darcy.

Black History Month: Destination Tomorrow Dedicated To Helping LGBTQ+ Community In The Bronx

In shock, and anxious to better understand how a gently young woman could meet such a violent, tragic end.