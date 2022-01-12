How counties are recording at-home testing results





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State just isn’t recording optimistic at-home COVID check numbers, and domestically, neither is Rensselaer County. However some counties right here within the Capital Area are, together with Albany, Schenectady, Schoharie, Columbia, Greene, and Warren.

Now that at-home COVID exams have develop into extra standard, Warren County is preserving monitor of optimistic at-home check results by permitting residents to document them on-line.

“We had been getting a mean of 70-75 cellphone calls a day from individuals reporting them,” defined Don Lehman, Warren County Director of Public Affairs.

The web portal makes it simpler on workers. In Warren County, at-home exams are solely counted when its confirmed that the outcome just isn’t duplicated. Irrespective of what number of exams an individual takes, they are nonetheless counted as one case.

“When you have COVID now, and it’s documented that you simply had COVID, in a single strategy to put it, you kinda have a get out of jail free card for a short time right here,” defined Lehman. “Should you textual content optimistic a month down the highway, you’ve documentation on having COVID a month in the past and you continue to have left over virus of that an infection.”

He stated with out that documentation, you might be handled as a brand new case and might need to isolate, even in the event you’re not contagious.

Should you really feel not sure concerning the accuracy of your at-home check, you’ll be able to go to Aviation Mall, a state COVID-19 check website on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.