How Covid-19 Has Changed Where Californians Live

Since the early days of the epidemic, we’ve been hearing about people in California abandoning their usual way of life for greener, cheaper pastures.

There are San Franciscons who have complied with the lockdown order in Tahoe Lake, and Joshua Tree has Angelenos with new desert cabins. There are plenty of cases of Silicon Valley going home to Miami and Seattle or renting an acre of land in Idaho.

The story goes: Coronavirus and the ability to work remotely have fundamentally reshaped where you want to live – and the big cities in California, especially Los Angeles and San Francisco, are not on the list.

But is that true?

I will start with a short answer. There has been no exodus from California, but epidemic forces have relocated people to the state where they live. Those restoration patterns we’ve seen before Covid-19, but they reflect on overdrive.