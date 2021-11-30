How Covid-19 Has Changed Where Californians Live
Since the early days of the epidemic, we’ve been hearing about people in California abandoning their usual way of life for greener, cheaper pastures.
There are San Franciscons who have complied with the lockdown order in Tahoe Lake, and Joshua Tree has Angelenos with new desert cabins. There are plenty of cases of Silicon Valley going home to Miami and Seattle or renting an acre of land in Idaho.
The story goes: Coronavirus and the ability to work remotely have fundamentally reshaped where you want to live – and the big cities in California, especially Los Angeles and San Francisco, are not on the list.
But is that true?
I will start with a short answer. There has been no exodus from California, but epidemic forces have relocated people to the state where they live. Those restoration patterns we’ve seen before Covid-19, but they reflect on overdrive.
Here’s how it works.
California’s population declined slightly in 2020, but not because of large-scale migration to other states. Coronavirus causes death, low birth rate and low international arrivals.
In fact, according to a report by the California Policy Lab, 82 percent of Californians who immigrated last year stayed in the state. This figure is basically stable over the last five years.
Eric McGee, a senior fellow at the California Public Policy Institute, told me: “That movement is in a specific metropolitan area, and many of them move to the suburbs and the suburbs.”
People in California are more likely to move from Los Angeles to the Inland Empire or from San Francisco to the Bay Area or the Sacramento region, McGee said. Because they want affordable housing, but they don’t want to have to change jobs.
This has been going on for many days. County-to-county net migration to California between 2015 and 2019, according to census data:
-
Los Angeles to San Bernardino (20,809 people)
-
Los Angeles to Riverside (13,949)
-
Los Angeles to Orange (11,879)
-
Almeida to Contra Costa (9,246)
-
Orange to river bank (8,282)
-
Los Angeles to Kern (6,032)
-
San Diego to Riverside (5,892)
-
San Francisco to Almeida (5,469)
-
San Francisco to San Mateo (4,239)
-
Almeida to San Joaquin (4,134)
With the outbreak of the epidemic in 2020, some of these trends went into high gear.
The Wall Street Journal recently reported that the Inland Empire had the biggest benefit to immigrant families nationwide in 2020 with Phoenix. The flow of humanity in Riverside and San Bernardino counties has increased by 50 percent compared to the previous year.
This indicates a desire to save on home prices in more coastal areas of California. In Riverside County, the average single-family home cost 570,000 in August, लॉ 830,070 in Los Angeles County, and $ 1.85 million in San Francisco.
As noted in a recent analysis by my colleagues, expensive San Francisco experienced the most significant outbreak of the epidemic. “Migration patterns during an epidemic looked similar to previous migration patterns,” he wrote, not for San Francisco.
According to a report by the California Policy Lab, in the city, net emigration – the number of people leaving the country increased to 38,800 in the last three quarters of 2020 – from 5,200 in the same period last year. According to some estimates, the city lost one-eighth of its total households last year.
But perhaps the good news for those fighting the myth of California’s departure: Two-thirds of those who fled San Francisco landed in other parts of the Bay Area and 80 percent remained in the state.
