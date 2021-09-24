Unlike in 2020, when the UN General Assembly session was held almost entirely because of the pandemic, more than 100 world leaders and other high-ranking representatives intend to deliver their speeches in person this year.

But access to the 16-acre UN campus in Manhattan is limited, with mandatory wearing of masks and other COVID prevention measures. United States Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters that the measures were to ensure that the General Assembly “doesn’t become a superspreader event.”

Confusion arose last week over a New York City requirement that all General Assembly participants must show proof of vaccination. This year the President of the General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, Foreign Minister of Maldives, need supported.

UN officials have said that staff at the organization’s headquarters should be vaccinated.

As a goodwill gesture, the municipal government of New York City deployed a mobile vaccine clinic outside the United Nations campus, offering free testing and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.