How Cute Cats Help Spread Misinformation Online
On October 2, New Tang Dynasty Television, a station affiliated with the Chinese spiritual movement Falun Gong, posted a Facebook video of a woman rescuing a baby shark stranded on shore. Next to the video was a link to subscribe to The Epoch Times, a newspaper linked to Falun Gong and spreading anti-China and right-wing conspiracies. The post received 33,000 likes, comments and shares.
Dr. The website of Joseph Mercola, an osteopathic physician, which researchers say is the main spreader of online coronavirus misinformation, regularly posts about cute animals that generate tens or hundreds of thousands of interactions on Facebook. Veterinarian Dr. Stories written by Karen Baker include “Kitten and Chick Nap So Sweetly Together” and “Why Orange Cats Can Be Different From Other Cats.”
And the Western Journal, a right-wing publication that has published unsubstantiated claims about the benefits of using hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19 and spread lies about fraud in the 2020 presidential election, owns the popular Facebook page Liftable Animals. Liftable Animals posts from the Western Journal’s main website with stories of Golden Retrievers and Giraffes.
Videos and GIFs of cute animals – usually cats – have gone viral online all day long on the internet. Many animals became famous: Keyboard Cat, Grampy Cat, Lil Bob and Nyan Cat, just to name a few.
According to misinformed researchers, it is becoming increasingly clear how much people and organizations are using old-school Internet tactics by people and organizations who provide false information online.
Posts related to animals do not directly spread misinformation. But they can attract huge audiences who may be redirected to publications or sites that spread misinformation about election scams, unverified coronavirus treatments, and other unfounded conspiracy theories that are not entirely related to the videos. Sometimes, following a cute animal feed on Facebook, users unknowingly sign up as members for a misleading post from the same publisher.
Melissa Ryan, chief executive of Card Strategies, a consulting firm that conducts research on disinformation, said that this type of “investment lure” helps misinformed artists generate clicks on their pages, making them more prominent in future user feeds. That prominence could lead a wider audience to content with inaccurate or misleading information, she said.
“The strategy works because platforms continue to reward commitment more than anything else,” Ms. Ryan said, “even if the commitment comes from publications that publish misleading or misleading content.”
Strategies like Apache Media, the parent company of The Epoch Times, are probably not deployed by any organization. According to an analysis by The New York Times, Epoch Media has published videos of cute animals in 12,062 posts on its 103 Facebook page over the past year. Those posts, which include links to other Epoch Media websites, have nearly four billion views. Trending World, one of Epoch’s Facebook pages, was the 15th most popular page on platforms in the United States between July and September.
A video posted last month by The Epoch Times’ Taiwan page shows a close-up of a golden recovery as a woman tries in vain to remove an apple from her mouth. He has over 20,000 likes, shares and comments on Facebook. Another post on Trending World’s Facebook page shows a large smiling seal with a family at Sea World Resort. The video has received 12 million views.
Epoch Media did not respond to a request for comment.
“Dr. Baker is a veterinarian, her articles are about pets, ”said Dr. Mercola’s public relations team said in an email. “We deny the New York Times accusations of misleading any visitors, but not surprisingly.”
Viral animal videos often come from places like Jukin Media and ViralHog. Companies recognize highly shareable videos and make licensing deals with the people who make them. After securing the rights to the videos, Zukin Media and ViralHog license the clip to other media companies, reducing the original producer’s profits.
Mike Skogmo, senior vice president of marketing and communications at Zukin Media, said his company had a licensing agreement with New Tang Dynasty Television, the station linked to Falun Gong.
“Zukin has dealings with hundreds of publishers around the world, in the political spectrum, and in our libraries, with licenses covering a variety of topics in accordance with the guidelines that protect creators,” he said in a statement.
Asked if the company had used their clips as a bait to engage in misinformation in license deals, Mr Skogmo said Zukin had nothing else to add.
Ryan Bartholomew, founder of ViralHog, said: “Once someone licenses our raw materials, it’s up to them to decide what to do with it. “ViralHog does not endorse or oppose any cause or objective – it will be outside the scope of our business.”
The use of animal videos presents a problem for tech platforms like Facebook, as animal posts themselves do not contain misinformation. When the network violated its political advertising policy, Facebook banned ads on Epoch Media and removed hundreds of Epoch Media-affiliated accounts last year after the accounts were found to have violated its “coordinated dishonest behavior” policies.
“We have repeatedly taken enforcement action against Epoch Media and related groups,” said Drew Pusateri, a Facebook spokesperson. “If we find that they are involved in fraudulent activities in the future, we will continue to enforce against them.” The company did not comment on the use of cute animals to spread misinformation.
Rachel E., a researcher at the University of Washington who studies online misinformation. Moran said it’s unclear how often animal videos lead people to the wrong information. But posting them is a popular trick because they run so little risk of breaking the rules of the platform.
“Photographs of cute animals and videos of healthy moments are the bread and butter of social media and certainly no algorithmic content moderation detection will be bothered,” Ms Moran said.
“People are still using it every day,” she said.
Jacob Silver Contributed to research.
