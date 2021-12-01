How Cute Cats Help Spread Misinformation Online

Videos and GIFs of cute animals – usually cats – have gone viral online all day long on the internet. Many animals became famous: Keyboard Cat, Grampy Cat, Lil Bob and Nyan Cat, just to name a few.

According to misinformed researchers, it is becoming increasingly clear how much people and organizations are using old-school Internet tactics by people and organizations who provide false information online.

Posts related to animals do not directly spread misinformation. But they can attract huge audiences who may be redirected to publications or sites that spread misinformation about election scams, unverified coronavirus treatments, and other unfounded conspiracy theories that are not entirely related to the videos. Sometimes, following a cute animal feed on Facebook, users unknowingly sign up as members for a misleading post from the same publisher.