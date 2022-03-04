How dangerous was Russia’s nuclear plant strike?



Europe’s largest nuclear power plant was hit by Russian shelling early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears of a catastrophe that could affect Central Europe for decades, like the 1986 Chernobyl meldown.

After the Ukrainian authorities announced that the fire had been extinguished and that the furnace compartment had been damaged, concerns over the safety of the unit faded.

But although the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is of a different design and fire protection than the Chernobyl, nuclear safety experts and the International Atomic Energy Agency warn that fighting in and around such installations poses an extreme risk.

One of the main concerns raised by Ukraine’s state nuclear regulator is that if the war disrupts power supplies to nuclear plants, it will be forced to use less-reliable diesel generators to provide emergency power to the operating cooling system. The failure of these systems could lead to a catastrophe similar to the Fukushima plant in Japan, when a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 destroyed the cooling system, starting to melt into three reactors.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the consequences will be far-reaching and far-reaching.

“If an explosion happens, it’s over for everyone. It’s over for Europe. Withdrawal from Europe,” he said in an emotional speech at midnight, urging countries to put pressure on Russia’s leadership. Plants

“Only urgent action by Europe can stop Russian troops. Don’t let Europe die from a nuclear power plant disaster.”

What happened?

After capturing the strategic port city of Kherson, Russian forces moved into the vicinity of Zaporizhia and attacked the nearby town of Enerhodor late Thursday night to open the way to the plant.

It was not immediately clear how the power plant was hit, but Enrique Mayor Dimitro Orlov said a Russian military column was seen approaching the nuclear power plant and loud gunfire was heard in the city.

Later on Friday, Ukrainian authorities said Russia had seized the nuclear plant.

A spokesman for the plant, Andrei Tuz, told Ukrainian television that the shells fell directly on the installation early Friday morning and set fire to one of its six reactors.

Initially, firefighters were unable to get close to the fire because they were shot, Tuz said.

Speaking to Ukrainian authorities on Friday, Rafael Grossi, director general of the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA, said a building next to the reactors had been hit and that it was not a reactor.

“All the safety systems in the six reactors of the plant were not affected at all and no radioactive material was released,” he said.

“However, as you can imagine, operators and regulators are telling us that the situation is naturally going to be extremely tense and challenging.”

Earlier this week, Grossi had already warned that the IAEA was “seriously concerned” that Russian forces were conducting military operations so close.

“It is very important that the armed conflict and activities around the Zaporizhiya nuclear power plant and any other nuclear facilities in Ukraine do not in any way hinder or endanger the facilities or the people working in their vicinity,” he said.

What could happen?

The reactor that was hit was offline, but still contains highly radioactive nuclear fuel. Of the other six reactors, four have now been taken offline, with only one in operation.

The plant’s furnaces have thick concrete containment domes that protect them from external fires from tanks and artillery, said John Wolfstal, who served as senior director for arms control and non-proliferation at the National Security Council during the Obama administration.

At the same time, he said that fires at nuclear power plants are never good.

“We do not want our nuclear power plants to be attacked, burned and first responders will not be able to access them,” he said.

Another danger of the nuclear facility is the pool where the spent fuel rods are kept for cooling, which is more risky for the shells and which could lead to the release of radioactive material.

Perhaps the biggest problem, however, is the plant’s power supply, says Nazmedin Meshkati, an engineering professor at the University of Southern California who has studied both the Chernobyl and Fukushima disasters, raising concerns that have been raised by Wolfstal and others.

Loss of off-site power could force the plant to rely on emergency diesel generators, which could be extremely unreliable and fail, or run out of fuel, resulting in a station blackout that would cut off the flow of water needed to cool the consumed fuel pool. , He says

“It’s my biggest concern,” he said.

David Fletcher, a professor at his School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of Sydney, who previously worked in the UK’s nuclear power, noted that even shutting down a reactor would not help if the cooling system failed.

“The real concern is not the catastrophic explosion in Chernobyl but the damage to the cooling system that is needed even if the reactor shuts down,” he said in a statement. “Such damage led to the Fukushima accident.”

What remains of concern?

Ukraine is heavily dependent on nuclear energy, with 15 reactors at four stations that supply about half of the country’s electricity.

In the wake of the Zaporizhiya attack, US President Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and others have called for an immediate end to hostilities.

After talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shamihal, IAEA Director Gracie appealed to all parties to “refrain from actions” that could endanger Ukraine’s nuclear power plants.

Shamihal has called on Western nations to shut down the country’s nuclear facilities.

“This is a security question for the whole world!” He said in a statement.

Ukraine is home to the former Chernobyl nuclear plant, where radioactivity is still leaking, which Russian forces took at the start of the offensive after a fierce battle to secure isolated facilities with the Ukrainian National Guard.

In a request to the IAEA for help earlier this week, Ukrainian officials said Chernobyl workers had been detained by Russian military forces without rotation and were exhausted.

Grossi earlier this week appealed to Russia to allow Chernobyl workers to work safely and effectively.

During the war over the weekend, Russian fires also hit a radioactive waste disposal facility in Kiev and a similar facility in Kharkiv.

Both low-level wastes are produced through medical use, and no radioactive emissions have been reported, but Grossi said the incidents should serve as a precaution.

“Two incidents highlight the risk that the benefits of radioactive material may be lost during armed conflict, with potentially serious consequences,” he said.

James Acton, co-director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s nuclear policy program, said the simple key to securing facilities is to immediately suspend any military operations around them.

“Under normal circumstances, the chances of a furnace losing power and emergency diesel generators being damaged and not repaired fast enough are very, very low,” Acton said.

“But in a war, all of these different failures that have to happen in order to damage and melt a reactor – all of them are much more likely to happen than in peacetime.”

Mitsuru Fukuda, a professor at Tokyo’s Nihon University and a crisis management and security expert, said the Zaporizhiya attack had raised broad questions for all countries.

“Many of us did not expect the military of a respected country to take such a heinous step,” he said. “Now that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has done this, not only Ukraine, but also the international community, including Japan, should re-evaluate the risk of having a nuclear plant as a potential wartime target.”