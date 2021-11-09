How Data Is Reshaping Real Estate

Jordan Fisher suffered. Each variety of Red Bull Energy Drink comes in the same metal cans, and his company’s camera system, which tracks the products customers take from the store, had difficulty separating them.

The hurdle was one of many encountered by their company, Standard AI, while reviving the Circle K convenience store in Tempe, Ariz. Remove the checkout line and pay when it’s gone. A network of more than 100 cameras can identify any of the thousands of similarly sized candy bars or soft drinks captured by customers with Red Bull cans, now recognizable by a combination of geometric projections and high-resolution cameras.

This tracking of customer activity in stores – where shoppers appear and linger, the camera captures their interactions and things close to them – is part of a growing effort to use data collection to make commercial real estate more efficient.

“Checkout is a kind of killer app, but it’s just the tip of the iceberg,” said Standard AI’s chief executive. Which adheres to camera accuracy in high-noise, high-density environments, Fisher said. “You have a system that understands where people are up to a centimeter in real time. It’s all about the use of real estate. “