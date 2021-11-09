How Data Is Reshaping Real Estate
Jordan Fisher suffered. Each variety of Red Bull Energy Drink comes in the same metal cans, and his company’s camera system, which tracks the products customers take from the store, had difficulty separating them.
The hurdle was one of many encountered by their company, Standard AI, while reviving the Circle K convenience store in Tempe, Ariz. Remove the checkout line and pay when it’s gone. A network of more than 100 cameras can identify any of the thousands of similarly sized candy bars or soft drinks captured by customers with Red Bull cans, now recognizable by a combination of geometric projections and high-resolution cameras.
This tracking of customer activity in stores – where shoppers appear and linger, the camera captures their interactions and things close to them – is part of a growing effort to use data collection to make commercial real estate more efficient.
“Checkout is a kind of killer app, but it’s just the tip of the iceberg,” said Standard AI’s chief executive. Which adheres to camera accuracy in high-noise, high-density environments, Fisher said. “You have a system that understands where people are up to a centimeter in real time. It’s all about the use of real estate. “
From the onslaught of big-box stores to the rise of e-commerce, and more recently, to the pandemic lockdown, physical retail seems to be in perpetual crisis. But personal shopping is still very popular and a matter of significant investment. (Retail technology investments hit a record $ 31.5 billion in the second quarter of this year.) Amazon has generously spent on physical retail sales, including अधि 13.4 billion on acquisitions of Whole Foods and development of its Just Walk Out system, which kick-started . Race for cashierless checkout at grocery stores and retailers.
Added levels of technology in stores and entertainment venues – crowd-tracking cameras, information gathered from smartphones, neighborhood foot traffic and state-of-the-art demographic data – aim to replicate data measurements and analyzes of the online experience.
But privacy advocates are sounding the alarm about the technology as Big Tech comes under increasing scrutiny. A congressional witness for Facebook whistleblower, Francis Hogan, in October, has intensified calls for new rules to curb Silicon Valley giants.
Complicated efforts to address privacy issues lack regulatory clarity. Without a federal privacy law or a shared definition of personal data, retailers should be sorted by state and municipal regulatory levels, such as California’s Consumer Privacy Act, said Gary Kibel, a law firm partner at Davis + Gilbert. Privacy
Technology companies resist pushbacks because their systems are designed to limit what they collect and anonymize the rest. For example, the standard AI system does not capture faces, so they cannot be analyzed by facial recognition technology.
The growing amount of data on consumer and crowd behavior is having a significant impact on real estate design. This is making the physical space more interactive for marketers.
WaitTime, an artificial intelligence powered by Cisco Systems, is used in places like crowd-counting start-ups, Dodger Stadium in Australia and Melbourne Cricket Ground. At the FTX Arena, where the Miami Heat Play takes place, digital messaging at Concours entrances supported by Whittime not only tells fans where to find food but also tells the length of the lines.
In today’s market, “data eliminates risk,” said Ken Martin, executive director of global sales at Cisco, adding that crowd-tracking technology can guarantee a high return on investment.
Increased use of crowd-counting technology is part of a wave of changes that sports and other entertainment venues will use to improve security and crowdfunding and allow mobile and contactless ordering, industry experts say.
Sanford D., chief executive of Newmark Merrill, which owns more than 80 shopping centers. The president of Brightstreet Ventures, a company that develops seagulls and retailers, said: Technology. “Is this technology aspirin, which you take when you feel bad, or penicillin, where it saves your life?” Today, it’s definitely penicillin. “
Many industry observers suggest that these methods may improve performance, but there are some doubts.
Mark A., director of retail studies at Columbia Business School. Cohen said, “I like to make decisions based on facts, but there are many charlatans who promise that the results are not reasonable.
Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Detailed information on how customers use parking or specific stores helps landlords and property owners better curate their malls and shopping centers.
“It’s not that data isn’t in touch with intuition. This is because the data is real and gives brands the extra push they need to open a store, ”said Adam Henick, founder of Current Real Estate Advisors, which focuses on social media and data analysis.
He compared the adoption of data in real estate to Major League Baseball’s recent more aggressive defensive alignment, using statistical analysis to shift the fielder for each batsman. It’s the same game, but played with more strategy and certainty.
Ethan Chernofsky, vice president of marketing at Placer.ai, which provides location intelligence and demographic data for retailers, said brokers could more easily capture a handful of potential locations based on a mix of local demographics and nearby stores.
“Now, you understand the demographics of a location, the actual foot traffic, the value of the tenants and their traffic, the richer understanding of a location,” said Kevin Campos, who runs the retail technology fund in the venture. Capital firm fifth wall. “It’s a more informative conversation between a landlord and a potential tenant.”
Pleasure has approximately 800 clients in commercial real estate and retail, including developers such as Top Brokerage and Tishman Spare and Marcus & Millichap. Plaser Data is a go-to tool for measuring buyers returning this year, providing a week-long insight into whether previous methods will lag behind three or four months, said James Cook, JLL, director of retail research for the U.S. at Commercial Real Estate. Brokerage
The growth of data mining has attracted more entrepreneurs, who are eager to create a more data-driven experience for retail brands.
Leap, a New York-based start-up, runs boutique stores for small, often digital-native, direct-to-consumer brands across several states, handles their real estate, also does design work and data analysis, said co-CEO Amish Tolia. Of Leap. For example, the online retailer Goodlife Clothing hired Leap to operate two Manhattan locations.
Andrew Codyspotty, co-founder and co-chief executive of Goodlife, said, “I look at this business digitally and they look at it the same way. “Based on your data as a brand, they are becoming experts in more and more places across the country, where to grow.”
The turnkey location opening option is a big selling point, but Leap also combines shopping patterns with local e-commerce sales, foot traffic, and neighborhood population at all of its locations. This allows him to choose the ideal tenant and state the most profitable goods to display.
The leap data set will be owned nationally, which really makes sense for retailers and real estate owners, said Mr. of Current Advisors. Heinick said that has helped Leap find Manhattan locations for retailers. “It can give brands a break with their success rate in a given space.”
Data mining and analysis are becoming key tools for recovering from the downturn caused by the epidemic in retail and entertainment, he added. “If you’re spending dollars, don’t you want to spend it as accurately as possible?” He said. “I think that’s the advantage of data.”
#Data #Reshaping #Real #Estate
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.