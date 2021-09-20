How ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ cast members found their voices

Julianne Moore

Although film-goers have seen Julianne Moore sing a few rock songs in “Magnolia” and a few times in “What’s Messy New” (and lip-sync to Renée Fleming’s opera vocals in “Bel Canto”), she did not play a single. Not eager to sing. Viewers since their high-school production of “The Music Man.” So when she was approached to audition for the role of Evan’s mother, whose soft single, “So Big/So Small”, is arguably the culmination of the musical, she was quite nervous. But working closely with the vocal coaches and the music team was enough to get her into the role and ease her anxiety—until it came time to film her big song. That day, Moore said, “I thought I was going to swallow my tongue, I actually did. Because it was so scary. Even one of our camera operators, who was a really great guy, Later he went: ‘He was’ Difficult‘, huh?'” Perhaps the surest sign that Moore was successful, however, was the reaction she received from her husband, director Bart Freundlich, after an initial look at the film. As Moore recalled, “My husband was at the screening. Came and my children came, and my son’s girlfriend too. So I had a pose with me. And my husband said he was very relieved. He said, ‘The way you talked about that song, I was really ready to do something terrible.'”

amy adams

Even devoted fans of Amy Adams remember the beginning of her professional foray into diner-theater musicals, such as the Boulder dinner theater production “A Chorus Line”, in which she played Christine. “She was the girl who couldn’t sing,” Adams explained. “Which made me nervous then, because then I thought people thought” I Couldn’t sing.” As she began breaking out as a film actress, Adams said that there were opportunities in film musicals—and some such films were being made. Even the Disney musical “Enchanted” As for her role as Giselle, Adams stated that she was not initially looking for her singing talent and had to audition further “so they would let me do my vocals – they were ready to bring someone in. And I was like, no, no, no, let me try.” (She agreed by repeatedly listening to Kristin Chenoweth’s Glinda songs from “Wicked” before learning that she was the original alphaba of that show, Idina. Menzel on “Charmed”.) Although Adams called her role as a grieving mother “Dear Evan Hansen” called for “limited vocals”, she was careful to prepare in the weeks prior to filming. “I do karaoke enough to know the dangers of taking it on faith,” she said. “You know when you think you can nail a song and then you’re like, Wow I really didn’t? I know better.”