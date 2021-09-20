How ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ cast members found their voices
When you’re making a musical in a movie, you’re probably looking for actors that you know, sing. It’s a truism that applies to “Dear Evan Hansen,” an adaptation of that Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, with a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. It stars Ben Platt as the title character, a socially anxious teen perpetuating a lie that has given him a welcome dose of popularity.
But when the filmmakers of “Dear Evan Hansen” were assembling their roster, they didn’t necessarily start with a list of Hollywood’s most famous singers. As for its director, Stephen Chbowski, in a recent interview, “I don’t really try to cast actors—I try to cast people. What I’m looking for is the kind of human. He has this almost invisible quality in form. I just encourage every actor to put their stamp on the character and tell a little more about the truth.”
The result is a performer with a wide range of backgrounds and experiences with singing to audiences: some who have been doing it their entire lives and were thrilled to do it in front of the camera; some who fear it; And others who wish they had a chance to do it a little more often.
Here, the five stars of “Dear Evan Hansen” talk about how they learned to love the sound of their music.
Julianne Moore
Although film-goers have seen Julianne Moore sing a few rock songs in “Magnolia” and a few times in “What’s Messy New” (and lip-sync to Renée Fleming’s opera vocals in “Bel Canto”), she did not play a single. Not eager to sing. Viewers since their high-school production of “The Music Man.” So when she was approached to audition for the role of Evan’s mother, whose soft single, “So Big/So Small”, is arguably the culmination of the musical, she was quite nervous. But working closely with the vocal coaches and the music team was enough to get her into the role and ease her anxiety—until it came time to film her big song. That day, Moore said, “I thought I was going to swallow my tongue, I actually did. Because it was so scary. Even one of our camera operators, who was a really great guy, Later he went: ‘He was’ Difficult‘, huh?'” Perhaps the surest sign that Moore was successful, however, was the reaction she received from her husband, director Bart Freundlich, after an initial look at the film. As Moore recalled, “My husband was at the screening. Came and my children came, and my son’s girlfriend too. So I had a pose with me. And my husband said he was very relieved. He said, ‘The way you talked about that song, I was really ready to do something terrible.'”
amy adams
Even devoted fans of Amy Adams remember the beginning of her professional foray into diner-theater musicals, such as the Boulder dinner theater production “A Chorus Line”, in which she played Christine. “She was the girl who couldn’t sing,” Adams explained. “Which made me nervous then, because then I thought people thought” I Couldn’t sing.” As she began breaking out as a film actress, Adams said that there were opportunities in film musicals—and some such films were being made. Even the Disney musical “Enchanted” As for her role as Giselle, Adams stated that she was not initially looking for her singing talent and had to audition further “so they would let me do my vocals – they were ready to bring someone in. And I was like, no, no, no, let me try.” (She agreed by repeatedly listening to Kristin Chenoweth’s Glinda songs from “Wicked” before learning that she was the original alphaba of that show, Idina. Menzel on “Charmed”.) Although Adams called her role as a grieving mother “Dear Evan Hansen” called for “limited vocals”, she was careful to prepare in the weeks prior to filming. “I do karaoke enough to know the dangers of taking it on faith,” she said. “You know when you think you can nail a song and then you’re like, Wow I really didn’t? I know better.”
ben plata
As a descendant of a showbiz family (his father, Mark Platt, is the producer of this film) and an artist since childhood, Ben Platt never wavered in his belief in the power of song. Well, except maybe in 2012 when he was performing in the rock musical “The Black Suit” and insisted on following strict rules to maintain his sound. Platt said, “I had a small moment where I was like, ‘Try this, I want to act without singing — it’s that much easier and less stressful.’ “All that lasted 30 seconds.” When she gave birth to Evan Hansen on Broadway, Platt threw herself into the role—so much so that she didn’t let herself miss a performance for several months before it ran. Then, he said, “I bleed and got a polyp on my vocal cords. I had to heal with a lot of silence and a white board and the right cocktail of medicine. It was my body telling me you were superhuman.” Can’t be.” But on the film version, Platt said that he found joy in being louder (when appropriate for his character) without having to reproduce that volume in show after show. “Ivan is a very humble character and it takes a long time to come out of his shell,” he said. “But the more times he raises his voice or shouts, the less afraid I’ll have to save it for singing.”
Kaitlyn Devero
Growing up, Caitlyn Dever came from her musical tastes in a traditional fashion: being driven by her father. “He used to play Cure in the car and I hated him, Hatred When he played The Cure,” she said. “It is now my favorite band ever, because when I was 6 I didn’t realize I was going to ballet class. Now I totally get it. She tapped into other family bonds a few years later when she and her sister Maddie started their own band, Beaulabelle – as Dever explained, “We’re sisters anyway, we might as well make a band” – and some songs The soundtrack to the Jason Reitman comedy “Tully” landed. Dever learned about his audition for Zoe Murphy, love interest, in “Dear Evan Hansen” while visiting London. So, she said, “I ended up booking a studio space so I could sing it alone somewhere, not in a hotel room where I would disturb guests, blast ‘Requiem’ at 2 a.m. because I’m jet . -lagged” – then flew back to Los Angeles and played the role.
Stenberg’s power
Before being trained as a child gladiator in “The Hunger Games”, Amandla Stenberg was a classically taught violinist: “I started out on the Suzuki method, but I was intimidated by the competitions I would participate in. was taking,” Stenberg recalled. “Kids in the corner would be crying and their fingers would be bleeding. So I left for a while.” Luckily she found a new teacher who showed her how to improvise and play the instrument in a variety of styles, and by high school she was part of a folk duo called Honeywater, although Stenberg is no longer involved in that project. Says About, “It’s a Past Life.” After placing some of his singles on the soundtracks for films such as “The Hate You Give”, Stenberg was approached to play Evan’s high-achieving classmate Alana Beck. — and to help write a new song, “The Anonymous Ones.” The movie with Pasek and Paul. “Which totally impressed me,” Stenberg said. “I was like, I? It was a totally you-have-I-confused-moment with someone else.” The new number was created in the Zoom sessions while Stenberg was in Copenhagen and his songwriting partner was in the United States, which meant a lot of late nights. “I was so confused by the end of them,” Stenberg said. “They felt like virtual sleepovers.”
#Dear #Evan #Hansen #cast #members #voices
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.