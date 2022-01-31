How did betel nut become the code word for the underworld? The story is not related to any don but the king of Mahim.

In the underworld, the word betel nut is in vogue. It is used for a contract given to kill a person. However, in the last several years, apart from killing someone, it has also reached to the use of hurting the reputation of a person. Let us tell you that retired ACP Vasant Dhoble, who joined the army in the mid-70s, says that the word betel was used to award a contract for some work.

Connection to the King of Mahim: According to S. Hussain Zaidi’s book Dongri to Dubai, ‘supari’ came into vogue in Mumbai through Raja Bhima of Mahim province. According to Zaidi, Bhima, the head of the Mahemi tribe, had an interesting ritual. Before assigning any difficult task, he used to call a meeting of warriors in his Mahim fort. Where he used to give a grand feast to the warriors earlier. After that a plate containing betel leaves was placed in the middle of the meeting and the man who picked it up was assigned the difficult task.

Areca nut in the underworld: The practice of handing over work in this manner went all the way to the killings of people in Mumbai in the 80s and 90s. Mass murders had started taking place through betel nut. During this, in order to eliminate his rival, the man started giving betel nut to the underworld gang. The price of betel nut depended on the nature of the target and its impact. Usually the money was paid in installments and the final amount was paid ‘after the work was done’.

According to Hussain Zaidi’s book, the first contract killing was ordered by gangster Haji Mastan in 1969. Mastan had hired two Pakistanis to get gangster Yusuf Patel killed by paying Rs 10,000. However, the attack during that time was thwarted by Yusuf Patel’s bodyguards.

Gulshan Kumar’s murder: Music composer Gulshan Kumar was murdered through betel nut. Let us inform that Gulshan Kumar was shot dead on 12 August 1997 outside a temple in Andheri. According to the police, Dawood’s brother Anees Ibrahim had hatched a conspiracy to kill Gulshan Kumar in Dubai. For this, the killers were given a betel nut of Rs 25 lakh.

