How did Omicron get its name?

On Friday, the market plummeted, hopes of controlling the coronavirus dimmed and a new word entered the epidemic dictionary: omicron.

The Covid-19 variety, which originated in South Africa, is named after the 15th letter in the Greek alphabet.

The naming system, announced by the World Health Organization in May, makes public communication about types easier and less confusing, the agency and experts said.

For example, the type that emerged in India is not known as B.1.617.2. Instead, it is known as Delta, the fourth letter of the Greek alphabet.