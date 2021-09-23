How did the media repeat the ‘missing white woman syndrome’ in the Petito case?

“White victims are portrayed in very safe environments, so it is shocking that something like this could happen, while Black and Latino victims are portrayed in unsafe environments, so basically normalizing harassment,” she said. said.

Ms Slakoff said there were several reasons for public interest in Ms Petito’s case. The road trip was documented by Ms. Petito on social media, which provides glimpses of her life. People wanted to feel like they were part of the story by helping solve his disappearance and connecting with others by tracking what was happening and trading information. But the amount of coverage threatened to turn the case into “entertainment,” she said.

“I don’t think we can leave out the profit motive and the fact that, historically, these types of stories have gotten a lot of engagement, viewers and clicks,” Ms Slakoff said. “So I think it could be argued that it’s this kind of vicious cycle.”

Stewart Coles, a postdoctoral researcher in the University of Illinois’ Department of Communications, said the public interest had helped drive media coverage in Ms. Petito’s case, but was not responsible for all of it.

“We have to consider what kind of stories are sometimes read and what we know is what the gatekeepers within the media industry think people want to know about,” he said. “And if those individuals think people are more interested in a missing white woman, then they’re going to give us information on missing white women.”

On Twitter last Thursday, Hakeem Jefferson, assistant professor of political science at Stanford University, criticized a Washington Post article describing Ms Petito as a “blue-eyed, blonde adventure-seeker”. He said those details were not relevant to the story and “unnecessarily makes the missing person racist from the jump.”

“Journalists should be more careful in their coverage of these cases, lest they perpetuate an already uneven visibility for victims,” ​​Mr. Jefferson said in an interview.