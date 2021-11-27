How Did the New Variant Get Its Name?

The WHO has promoted the naming system as simple and accessible, unlike the variant’s scientific names, which “can be difficult to say and remember and prone to misreporting,” it said.

Some researchers agree.

Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan, said that before the Greek naming system was announced, she had conducted several interviews with journalists this year and stumbled upon confusing explanations about the types B.1.1.7 and B.1.351. They are now known as Alpha, which emerged in the United Kingdom, and Beta, which emerged in South Africa.

“It’s really hard to talk about when you’re constantly using the alphabet soup of variant designations,” she said. “Ultimately people call it the UK variant or the South African variant.”

This is another major reason why the WHO has moved to the Greek naming system. Rasmussen said: “The old naming system was unfair to people who had contracted the virus. The agency called the practice of describing variants “scandalous and discriminatory” based on the locations they found.

The practice of naming regions after viruses is also historically misleading. Rasmussen said. Ebola, for example, is named after a river far from where the virus originated.

“From the beginning of the epidemic, I remember people saying: ‘We call it the Spanish flu. Why don’t you call it Wuhan coronavirus? ” Rasmussen said. “The Spanish flu did not come from Spain. We don’t know where it came from, but it’s very likely to come from the US. “

The WHO encouraged national authorities and media outlets to adopt new labels. They do not replace technical names, which provide important information to scientists and will continue to be used in research.