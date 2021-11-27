How Did the New Variant Get Its Name?
On Friday, the market plummeted, hopes of controlling the coronavirus dimmed and a new word entered the epidemic dictionary: omicron.
The Covid-19 variety, which originated in South Africa, is named after the 15th letter in the Greek alphabet.
The naming system, announced by the World Health Organization in May, makes public communication about types easier and less confusing, the agency and experts said.
For example, the type that emerged in India is not known as B.1.617.2. Instead, it is known as Delta, the fourth letter of the Greek alphabet.
According to the WHO tracking page, there are now seven “forms of interest” or “types of concern,” each with a Greek letter.
Other variants, including the Greek alphabet, do not reach that classification level, and the WHO omitted two letters just before the omikron – “nu” and “shi” – which led to speculation as to whether “shi” was omitted in honor of Chinese President Xi. Jinping.
WHO spokesman Tariq Jasrevic said on Saturday that “Nu” is very easily confused with “New” and “Xi” was not used because it is a common surname.
He added that the agency’s best practices for naming diseases suggest avoiding “harassment of any cultural, social, national, regional, occupational or ethnic group”.
Some well-known types like Delta have become types of anxiety. Others in that category were named alpha, beta, and gamma. Others that emerged, which were forms of interest, were named Lambda and Mu. Other Greek alphabets were used for variants that did not meet the threshold, but nu and shi were omitted.
The WHO has promoted the naming system as simple and accessible, unlike the variant’s scientific names, which “can be difficult to say and remember and prone to misreporting,” it said.
Some researchers agree.
Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan, said that before the Greek naming system was announced, she had conducted several interviews with journalists this year and stumbled upon confusing explanations about the types B.1.1.7 and B.1.351. They are now known as Alpha, which emerged in the United Kingdom, and Beta, which emerged in South Africa.
“It’s really hard to talk about when you’re constantly using the alphabet soup of variant designations,” she said. “Ultimately people call it the UK variant or the South African variant.”
This is another major reason why the WHO has moved to the Greek naming system. Rasmussen said: “The old naming system was unfair to people who had contracted the virus. The agency called the practice of describing variants “scandalous and discriminatory” based on the locations they found.
The practice of naming regions after viruses is also historically misleading. Rasmussen said. Ebola, for example, is named after a river far from where the virus originated.
“From the beginning of the epidemic, I remember people saying: ‘We call it the Spanish flu. Why don’t you call it Wuhan coronavirus? ” Rasmussen said. “The Spanish flu did not come from Spain. We don’t know where it came from, but it’s very likely to come from the US. “
The WHO encouraged national authorities and media outlets to adopt new labels. They do not replace technical names, which provide important information to scientists and will continue to be used in research.
