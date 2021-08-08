How Did They Make the Olympic Rings During the Closing Ceremony?

How can the Olympic rings be presented in different ways? Let’s see, you could do it with flames, luminescent shapes, costumed artists, fireworks… yeah it was all done. With the Games coming up every two years (um, usually), original ideas must be hard to come by.

The choice this time is to form the rings with tiny points of light. Except that the effect is only visible on TV screens. It’s completely special effects magic. In the stadium, athletes and spectators see nothing. It’s hard to imagine the organizers trying that at normal Olympics with paying spectators in the stands.